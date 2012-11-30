Asian shares rise as investors square positions

TOKYO — Asian shares hit a nine-month peak on Friday, as firmer overnight global equities created an upbeat tone, but flows were largely driven by squaring of positions for the month-end and year-end, with investors taking profits on the rises and buying on the dips.

European shares will likely pause, with financial spread betters predicting London’s FTSE 100, Paris’s CAC 40 and Frankfurt’s DAX will open down as much as 0.3%. A 0.2% drop in US stock futures also hinted at a weaker Wall Street open.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% to its highest since March 1, and was on course for a monthly gain of 2.1%.

"It just seems like one of those risk-on days where investors just pile onto stocks they think will give them the most value," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.

Australian shares added 0.6% to a fresh three-week high, aided by shares in mining and banks on firmer metals prices and a higher finish on Wall Street.

Shanghai shares were up 0.9% and set for their first gain this week after slumping to their lowest in nearly four years earlier in the week, while Hong Kong shares rose 0.7%. Indian shares moved up 0.8% to their highest in 19 months.

Amid unclear prospects for the US budget talks and the apparently abating risk of an imminent Greece bankruptcy, investors sought trade incentives from data out of Asian countries on Friday and Saturday that could offer signals for the likely direction of global economic growth.

India’s economy grew at a lower-than-expected annual 5.3% in the quarter ending in September, against analysts’ forecast of 5.4%. Asia’s third largest economy is still growing faster than many other major economies, but it has slowed from 6.5% in the 2011-12 fiscal year.

The data followed mixed reports from Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, earlier in the day.

Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 1.8% in October, the first increase in four months, suggesting the negative impact of the global slowdown and a diplomatic row with China may have run its course.

But Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in November at the fastest pace in 19 months, according to a survey indicating it was hurt by falling exports, weak domestic demand and declining capital expenditure.

In South Korea, another big export-reliant economy, industrial output grew for a second month in a row in October, backing expectations for a recovery in the current quarter.

On Saturday, China will release the official manufacturing purchasing managers index for November, which is likely to show factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in seven months.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 0.5% to a seven-month closing high, posting its best month since February with a 5.8% gain.

Flows related to end-month demand drove the euro and the dollar higher against the yen. The dollar rose 0.3% to ¥82.36, moving towards the seven-and-a-half-month high of ¥82.84 hit last week, while the euro jumped 0.6% to ¥107.12, after hitting a seven-month high of ¥107.29 earlier.

"The market is subject to mood swings by investors who pay close attention to small developments in the US budget talks, but as long as the yen does not rise far from current levels, we may see a slow but steady rise in the market," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Fiscal swings

Financial markets swung around on Thursday after comments by US legislators damped optimism that an agreement would be reached to avoid a series of tax hikes and spending cuts which could put the world’s biggest economy back into recession.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, John Boehner, indicated there had been no substantive progress over the past two weeks in talks to reach a budget deal, less than 24 hours after he said he was "optimistic" about reaching a pact.

Democratic Senate majority leader Harry Reid struck back, saying later his party was still waiting for a reasonable proposal from the Republicans.

"We are trading day-to-day based on the running drama over the fiscal cliff, and the market doesn’t look very optimistic at the moment," said Carl Larry, a derivatives broker with Atlas Commodities in Houston.

London copper rose 0.3% to $7,924 a tonne and spot gold inched up 0.3% to $1,730.36 an ounce, but prices were on track for their biggest weekly drop since the start of November with the US fiscal talks hurting sentiment.

Oil fell, with US crude futures down 0.3% to $87.81 a barrel and Brent easing 0.1% to $110.67.

The euro was up 0.2% to $1.3004, below $1.3015 on Thursday, its highest level since Oct. 31.

The euro has been supported after global lenders earlier in the week agreed to unblock more aid to debt-stricken Greece, pushing down Italy’s 10-year bond yield to its lowest in two years at an auction on Thursday.

Reflecting general caution despite rising equities, Asian credit markets were lacklustre, keeping the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index little changed.

