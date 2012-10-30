Rand weakens on subdued global risk appetite

THE rand weakened on Tuesday morning as traders looked for direction in quiet trade and amid low global risk appetite.

"The rand is drifting weaker amid very quiet global markets and subdued global risk appetite. It is trading at R8.68/$, R11.21 against the euro and R13.92 against the pound this morning," RMB said in a note on Tuesday.

At 8.24am, the rand was bid at R8.6897 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R8.6753. It was bid at R11.2181 the euro from its previous close of R11.1967 and at R13.9326 against sterling from R13.9028 before.

The euro was bid at $1.2909 from Monday’s close of $1.2907.

"Developed and developing markets are having a slow start to the week, with US markets set to be closed for a second consecutive day today in the face of the massive storm hitting the US East Coast," it said.

"This will mark the longest closure of Wall Street since the 9/11 attacks.

"Against this backdrop, global trading activity should continue to be light and liquidity will be under pressure.

"That said, the weaker euro appears to be putting further pressure on the rand. Other commodity currencies, such as the Aussie dollar and the Kiwi have also trimmed some of their recent gains," RMB said.