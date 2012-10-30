Markets

Rand strengthens on improved euro

30 October 2012 - 18:56 PM Roy Downing

THE rand strengthened on Tuesday afternoon as traders tracked the euro for direction in quiet trade.

"The local currency is firmer on the stronger euro. We have seen the rand trade at the lower end of its range, but it still remained range bound. With New York out of the markets, we have seen very thin trades today," said Tony van Dyk, a currency dealer from the Iquad group.

At 3.24pm, the rand was bid at R8.6306 to the US dollar from Monday’s close of R8.6753. It was bid at R11.1818 to the euro from its previous close of R11.1967, and at R13.8637 against sterling from R13.9028 before.

The euro was bid at $1.2968 from Monday’s close of $1.2907.

"There is no data out today that could influence the rand, although all eyes will be on the latest South African trade data due on Wednesday. It has historically been a very bad number for the markets and has been notoriously volatile," Mr van Dyk said.

