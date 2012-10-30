Rand still takes direction from domestic factors

THE rand has taken a beating in the past couple of months, with local factors such as unrest in the mining sector and political uncertainty weighing heavily on the currency.

Since the start of the protests in the mining sector in February this year, when a six-week strike at Anglo American Platinum kicked off, the local currency has lost 12.79% in value.

South Africa’s sovereign ratings being downgraded recently by two agencies, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, also had an effect on the rand, and the possibility of further downgrades remains.

However, the rand could soon start being influenced by international issues once again rather than domestic ones, according to Lynden Reabow, a foreign exchange sales trader at PSG.

"Internal factors are still dictating the direction of the currency, but when those are out of the way we will more than likely go back to being influenced by international data," he said.

It may have already happened. The Bank of Japan said earlier on Tuesday that it had increased its asset purchases to ¥11-trillion. Traders believe this added a positive outlook to the global market, but the rand has not felt the full effect of the announcement due to the continued closure of US markets in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

"Domestic issues only have an impact on the rand when they have a knock-on effect on production, like the current unrest in the mining sector. If production is affected, then markets take note," Mr Reabow said.

He added that over the past couple of years the local currency had mostly been influenced by data and news from the eurozone and the US. But because the rand and the local economy have not performed like other emerging markets and currencies, local issues now have an adverse effect on both.

Among 25 emerging-market currencies surveyed by Bloomberg this year, the rand was ranked as the third worst, having lost 6.92% in value since the start of the year. The Argentinian peso was the worst performer, having lost 9.6% in value. The best-performing emerging-market currency so far this year was the Hungarian forint, which had gained 10.45% in value.

Among major currencies, the rand was ranked as the second-worst major currency over the same period, with the Brazilian real the only one to fare worse, having lost 7.94% in value. The Mexican peso was the best performer, adding 6.34% in value.

Mr Reabow added that the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy meeting next month and the African National Congress’s elective conference at the end of the year in Mangaung could still affect the strength of the rand.

Once domestic factors had worked themselves out, he said, data and news from China and the US could be the main drivers behind the currency’s strength.

"The whole European Union economic crisis is already factored into the markets," Mr Reabow said. "We now look at the US and China because that is where the global markets will be taking their direction from."

At 1.44pm on Tuesday, the rand was bid at R8.6519 against the dollar from its close of R8.6753 on Monday.