Rand flat in quiet trade

THE rand was flat in late morning trade on Tuesday as a lack of volume took the shine off the Bank of Japan’s announcement of it boosting asset purchases by ¥11-trillion ($138bn).

"The rand is flat due to the low volumes caused by the closure of US markets due to Hurricane Sandy. We haven’t seen the full impact of the Bank of Japan announcement due to the US not trading," said Lynden Reabow, an FX sales trader from PSG.

"Traders expected the announcement and it has put a positive sentiment on global markets."

At 11.36am, the rand was bid at R8.6742 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R8.6753. It was bid at R11.2204 the euro from its previous close of R11.1967 and at R13.9121 against sterling from R13.9028 before.

The euro was bid at $1.2934 from Monday’s close of $1.2907.

"We are range-bound at the moment," Mr Reabow said.

"There have definitely been some domestic drivers affecting the rand, including the news that police had fired rubber bullets at protesting miners at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

"The local currency could also be taking direction from euro."