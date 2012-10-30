Platinums, resources pull JSE lower

THE JSE was in negative territory on Tuesday morning, with platinum counters and resources weighing the most on the bourse, due to continued problems in the mining sector.

At 9.30am, the JSE all share index had dipped 0.33% to 36,872.37 points, with the top 40 index slipping 0.39% to 32,750.61. Platinums shed 1.13% and resources slipped 0.82%.

Rand Merchant Bank said in a note that developed and developing markets were having a slow start to the week, with US markets set to be closed for a second consecutive day on Tuesday in the face of the massive storm hitting the US East Coast.

"This will mark the longest closure of Wall Street since the 9/11 attacks. Against this backdrop, global trading activity should continue to be light and liquidity will be under pressure," the bank said.

Absa Capital said the dollar was enjoying a safe-haven bid as a result of Hurricane Sandy.

"There are no local data scheduled for release today, but we do have the Spanish gross domestic product report, which could bring us closer to a Spanish bail-out request if the data prove disappointing, which in turn could be conducive to a firmer euro environment," the bank said.

Among local counters, Anglo American was down 0.69% at R266.60, BHP Billiton had lost 0.76% to R275.54 and Sasol was off 1.38% at R372.57.

In the platinum sector, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) had lost 1.09% to R397 due to the continuing labour problems that it has experienced.

Lonmin gave back 1.71% to R66.05 after the world’s third-largest platinum producer reported a 45.7% decline in platinum production for the third quarter ended September compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago‚ due to the illegal strike in August and September.