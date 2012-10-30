Platinums lead JSE higher

THE JSE gained on Tuesday afternoon with platinums and banks leading the upside, after platinum counter Lonmin announced a plan to raise $800m in a rights issue which was well received by the market, and banks coming back after underperforming for a while now.

However, local volumes remained below average in the aftermath of giant storm Sandy in the US, which closed markets in New York for a second day.

At 5pm, the JSE all-share index was up 0.42% to 37,147.02 points, with the top 40 index up 0.38% to 33,003.14. The platinum index surged 2.39% and banks added 1.02%.

European markets were in positive territory with the London’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.87% at 4.48pm local time.

"The platinum sector made strong gains on Tuesday supported by Lonmin after it came out with a production report on the rights issue. Some brokers have since issued upgrades on this news and that added to Lonmin’s upward move," said Satish Gosai, head of dealing at Kagiso Asset Management in Cape Town.

"Banks are also up strongly after this sector has recently underperformed. JSE volumes were very low (R8.5bn) due to the US markets being closed. There is also not much news flow out of international markets that may have given the JSE direction. US unemployment figures out on Friday will be the next data point that will be monitored closely," Gosai said.

Barclays Bank said in its global macro daily report that with US markets closed due to giant storm Sandy, financial market activity had been subdued. The hurricane made landfall on the US east coast on Monday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting transportation.

"US markets will remain closed on Tuesday, and the storm is expected to close businesses for several days. However, it is too early to ascertain to what extent it will disrupt activity in the US, the bank said.

The US elections have the potential to have a significant effect on US equities and rates markets, according to a recent survey by Barclays Research. "Investors seem to believe in a more promising growth outlook under a Romney win, in spite of their concerns about a likely tighter monetary policy stance. Under an Obama win, investors favour bonds and are divided about the direction of equities, but would choose bonds and equities over forex and commodities to express this scenario," Barclays said.

Among local counters that showed movement, Lonmin surged 7.07% to R71.95 after the world’s third-largest platinum producer said on Tuesday it intended to raise $800m by way of a rights issue.

Anglo American Platinum added 0.66% to R404.00 after police‚ mine security and striking mineworkers clashed on Tuesday morning at a second Anglo Platinum mine in Rustenburg, a spokesman for a mineworkers’ lobby group said.

Impala Platinum jumped 2.53% to R156.20 and Aquarius ended the day 1.33% higher at R5.32, after the platinum miner said its third-quarter output to end-September rose by 8%.

Among banking counters Standard Bank regained 1.91% to R107.50 and Abil lifted 1.94% to R28.90.