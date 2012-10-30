Oil price falls as Hurricane Sandy knocks US crude demand

SINGAPORE — Brent crude slipped to near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the US, shut East Coast refineries, roads and airports, reducing crude and fuel demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Fuel supply into the region ground almost to a halt as the storm forced the closure of two-thirds of the region’s refineries, its biggest pipeline and most major ports.

Brent crude for December slipped for a second session, to stand down 40c at $109.04 a barrel by 6.52am GMT.

US crude for December edged down 17c to $85.37.

US petrol futures fell 0.73% to $2.7368 a gallon, after climbing more than 5c on Monday on expectation of tighter supply.

Global markets were subdued due to the closure of New York stock exchanges, with Asian shares making modest gains.

Hurricane Sandy battered the US East Coast, prompting the closure of air, ship, rail and even highway services, and knocked out power to more than 2.8-million homes and businesses in the region.

"People can’t go out, they can’t use, they can’t consume," said Jonathan Barratt, CEO of Barratt’s Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. "Crude inventories are running pretty high, 11-12% above a five-year average.

"The only area of concern is if the refineries are going to be knocked out for a period of time," Mr Barratt said, but added this would be a rare event as operators were prepared for the storm.

Hurricane Sandy will keep US stock markets closed for a second day on Tuesday, as Wall Street turned its attention to whether markets would be able to resume functioning for the month’s final trading day on Wednesday.

The American Petroleum Institute said on Monday it had not yet delayed the release of its weekly petroleum stocks report, but would continue to assess conditions.

Analysts in a preliminary Reuters poll expected US crude inventories to rise by 1.5-million barrels for the week ended October 26.

"We’re not going to see much ease-up on imports into the US Gulf," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks & Opinions in the US, adding that Saudi Aramco was busy getting ready to restart its Port Arthur refinery.

Speculators have cut net long positions in Brent crude oil and gasoil futures and options after three weeks of increases, data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed, as an impending restart at Britain’s largest oil field Buzzard cooled prices.

However, Buzzard’s restart has again slipped by a few more days from Monday and this could delay shipments.

