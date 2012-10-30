Markets

JSE turns positive in quiet trade

30 October 2012 - 16:10 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE turned positive at noon on Tuesday, rebounding from a negative start to the session, amid buying interest in some of the bourse’s constituent sectors.

The value and volumes traded, however, remained below average due to the closure of US markets for a second day.

At 12.26pm, the JSE all share index was up 0.18% at 37,060.47, with the top 40 index nudging up 0.11% to 32,912.59. Banking and financial shares gained 0.61% and 0.34%, respectively.

"The markets are drifting back and forth in the absence of any real catalysts," said Devin Shutte, a trader at stockbrokerage Newstrading.

European markets were also higher at noon, with London’s FTSE 100 up 0.71% at 12.11pm local time.

Among individual counters, Lonmin (LON) lifted 2.46% to R68.85, reversing earlier losses, after the world’s third-largest platinum producer said it intended to raise $800m in a rights issue.

African Rainbow Minerals was up 2.57% at R179.49.

Among industrials, Richemont rose 1.17% to R56.40.

Banking group Standard Bank climbed 1.49% to R107.06 and Abil gained 1.59% to R28.80

