Hurricane Sandy takes wind out of Asian equities’ sails

Chikako Mogi

TOKYO — Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a giant, powerful storm that shut US markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday.

The most notable market impact from Hurricane Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the US, appeared to be felt in oil prices, which fell as forced closure of refineries reduced demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Early reports suggested New York City was facing some of the worst-case scenarios forecasters had warned of, with widespread flooding through the city, while millions near the East Coast were without power.

“People can’t go out, they can’t use, they can’t consume,” said Jonathan Barratt, CEO of Barratt’s Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. “Crude inventories are running pretty high, 11%-12% above a five-year average.”

US crude futures slipped to just above $85 a barrel on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than three months, while Brent crude edged down near $109 as investors watched for any impact on markets from Hurricane Sandy.

US stock and bond markets will be closed again on Tuesday.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, recovering from a two-week low hit on Monday. Seoul and Taiwan equities led the gains.

Taiwan stocks jumped 1.3%, pulled higher by makers of liquid crystal displays and computers following positive earnings news, while South Korean shares added 0.6% after a fall below a key level spurred bargain hunters.

Australian shares edged up 0.2%.

The world’s largest money manager, BlackRock, downplayed the impact of Europe’s financial woes on commodities markets on Tuesday, and said robust Chinese demand and an improving US economy would support growth. China is Australia’s largest export market.

Japan’s Nikkei average rose 0.4%.

The Bank of Japan eased policy by boosting asset purchases by ¥11-trillion, about ¥1-trillion more than had been expected.

The central bank also said it would create a new loan programme to supply banks with cheap long-term funds without limiting the amount of cash made available. Markets had expected the bank might take other measures to beat deflation and support the economy.

Before the move was announced, the dollar had inched up 0.1% to ¥79.86, not far from a four-month high of ¥80.38 touched on Friday. As expected, it fell in a knee-jerk reaction to the policy decision and was at ¥79.47 at 6am GMT, but the lacklustre Japanese economy is seen keeping the yen’s underlying bear trend intact.

Data on Tuesday underscored the risk that the world’s third-largest economy may slip into a mild recession. Japanese household spending unexpectedly fell 0.9% in September from a year earlier, while industrial production plunged 4.1% in September from the previous month, marking the biggest decline since the aftermath of last year’s earthquake.

Euro lacklustre

Later on Tuesday, Hong Kong-listed Standard Chartered will issue its quarterly trading update. The Asia-focused bank will likely show it is on track for a 10th straight year of record profit but rising bad loans in some of its main markets such as India could dent its results.

Also on Tuesday, India’s central bank will announce a policy decision. The bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates for the first time since April after the finance minister pledged to rein in the country’s fiscal deficit.

The euro was stuck in its recent range, steadying near $1.2913 but pressured by political jitters in debt-laden Italy and the uncertain bail-out prospects for struggling Spain and Greece.

A threat by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti’s government pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and supported safe-haven German Bunds and US Treasuries on Monday.

Asian credit markets were lacklustre, with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider by one basis point.

Reuters