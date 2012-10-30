European shares, euro higher as US storm less fierce than was feared

LONDON — European shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as the initial damage inflicted by a powerful storm on the US East Coast looked to have been less severe than many had expected.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares opened up 0.5%, although damage from Hurricane Sandy was still extensive. The euro was up 0.3% at $1.2941.

London’s FTSE 100, Paris’s CAC 40 and Frankfurt’s DAX were all in positive territory having finished Monday on the back foot.

"Mostly it is because the storm in the US has not been as bad as feared," Daiwa Securities economist Tobias Blattner said. "We did also have some slightly better than expected Spanish data, but that is unlikely to have contributed that much."

Spain reported its economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter, beating economists’ forecasts and the previous reading of a 0.4% decline registered between March and June.

Elsewhere in currency markets, a new plan from the Bank of Japan to increase its asset purchases by ¥11-trillion ($138bn) proved less than dramatic, pushing the yen to its highest level against the dollar for a week.

German government bonds, the benchmark of European fixed-income markets, were flat as bond investors focused instead on Italy’s latest five-year bond auction at about 10am GMT. Rome will probably have to accept higher borrowing costs as concern about domestic political instability mounts.

"The market will have to get used to higher volatility as Italy approaches elections next spring," said Chiara Manenti, bond analyst at Intesa SanPaolo.

The most notable market impact from Sandy, one of the biggest storms yet recorded in the US, was felt in oil prices, as shutdowns of industry and commerce along parts of the northeast US coast reduced consumption.

Brent oil was down 0.1% at $109.31 a barrel at 8.50am GMT. US stock and bond markets will be closed again on Tuesday.

