Rand weakens on New York inactivity

THE rand weakened on Monday afternoon as a lack of activity due to the closure of markets in the US, caused by Hurricane Sandy, frustrated traders.

At 3.25pm, the rand was bid at R8.6795 to the US dollar from Friday’s close of R8.6622. The rand was bid at R11.1993 the euro from its previous close of R11.1745 and at R13.9185 against sterling from R13.9027 before.

The euro was bid at $1.2901 from Friday’s close of $1.2922.

"There is nothing in the market at the moment. The fact that New York is closed due to Hurricane Sandy has caused no major movement in the US dollar; we had the earlier weakening of the rand due to a softer euro against the dollar," said Tony van Dyk, a currency dealer from the Iquad Group.