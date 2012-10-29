JSE softer in quiet trade ahead of Hurricane Sandy

THE platinum sector led the JSE weaker at noon, amid low-volume trade due to US markets being closed in anticipation of Hurricane Sandy.

At 12.19pm, the JSE all share index was 0.49% softer at 36,691.02, with the top 40 index losing 0.53% to 32,545.03. Platinums dropped 2.45%.

"The shutdown of the US markets has impacted on liquidity. Having said that, it is difficult to see an upside potential in the short term in the South African equity space, given that some of the sectors — most notably banks and retailers — sit in overbought territories," said Ian Cruickshanks, independent financial markets analyst.

On the month, the JSE all share is up just over 1%.

Major European stock market indices were mostly lower at noon, with London’s FTSE 100 shedding 0.59% by 12.04pm local time.

International risk events later in the week include a set of purchasing mangers index releases, as well as US nonfarm payrolls.

Among individual shares, Anglo American Platinum shed 3.46% to R393.42, Impala Platinum fell 2.39% to R149.35 and Lonmin lost 2.15% to R66.51.

Harmony Gold Mining gave up 2.11% to R69.70 and steel producer ArcelorMittal SA relinquished 1.19% to R34.96.

Standard Bank lost 1.47% to R105.01 and construction counter Group Five was down 3.29% to R24.66.