Rand weakens slightly, eyes EU summit

THE rand weakened slightly shortly before noon on Thursday, as traders kept an eye on the European Union (EU) summit, which started on Thursday.

The local currency had traded stronger earlier in the session, after South African retail sales data came in better than expected.

"The reason the rand is slightly weaker at the moment is that the local currency received trend-line support at R8.55 against the dollar and it bounced off that level," said Mark Kalkwarf, a senior portfolio manager at the Iquad Group.

At 11.31am, the rand was bid at R8.6176 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of R8.6017. It was bid at R11.3041 the euro from its previous close of R11.2780, and at R13.9189 against sterling from R13.8737 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3124 from Wednesday’s close of $1.3111.

"The rand is stronger this week for a number of reasons, one being the increase in risk appetite due to better than expected US housing data and expectations that China’s economy has started bottoming out. This is rand-positive as traders are expecting them to start buying again," Mr Kalkwarf said.

All eyes would be on the EU summit as traders were expecting Greece to ask for a second bail-out, he said.