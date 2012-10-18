Markets

Rand weakens on reduced risk appetite

18 October 2012 - 19:08 PM Roy Downing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

THE rand weakened on Thursday afternoon as foreign exchange traders reduced their positions ahead of the conclusion of the latest European leaders’ summit on Friday.

"The rand is down due to reduced foreign interest; for the moment participants seem to have taken risk off the table," said Lynden Reabow, an FX sales trader from PSG Prime.

At 3.42pm, the rand was bid at R8.6422 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of R8.6017. It was bid at R11.3234 the euro from its previous close of R11.2780, and at R13.9319 against sterling from R13.8737 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3102 from Wednesday’s close of $1.3111.

"There is a bit of volatility at the moment; traders are nervous due to the big moves the local currency underwent today (Thursday). The rand was stronger this morning due to improved Asian stock prices caused by better than expected China and US data. Optimism was also boosted by the fall of Spanish bond yields," Mr Reabow said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE closes lower in thin trade as market adopts ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains of almost 2% in the week ...
Markets
3.
Gold loses its glitter ahead of French vote and ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets
5.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.