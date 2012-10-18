Rand weakens on reduced risk appetite

THE rand weakened on Thursday afternoon as foreign exchange traders reduced their positions ahead of the conclusion of the latest European leaders’ summit on Friday.

"The rand is down due to reduced foreign interest; for the moment participants seem to have taken risk off the table," said Lynden Reabow, an FX sales trader from PSG Prime.

At 3.42pm, the rand was bid at R8.6422 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of R8.6017. It was bid at R11.3234 the euro from its previous close of R11.2780, and at R13.9319 against sterling from R13.8737 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3102 from Wednesday’s close of $1.3111.

"There is a bit of volatility at the moment; traders are nervous due to the big moves the local currency underwent today (Thursday). The rand was stronger this morning due to improved Asian stock prices caused by better than expected China and US data. Optimism was also boosted by the fall of Spanish bond yields," Mr Reabow said.