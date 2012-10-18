Markets

Rand strengthens on South African data

18 October 2012 - 11:23 AM Roy Downing

THE rand strengthened on Thursday morning as traders reacted to better than expected South African retail data.

"The rand continued to recover on Wednesday, courtesy of some better than expected local retail sales data and some reassuring remarks from President Jacob Zuma on how the government intends to deal with the country’s mining crises," Absa Capital said in a note on Thursday.

At 8.23am, the rand was bid at R8.5794 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of R8.6017. It was bid at R11.2509 the euro from its previous close of R11.2780, and at R13.8342 against sterling from R13.8737 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3113 from Wednesday’s close of $1.3111.

"We still believe the rand remains vulnerable in the near term due to local drivers and thus still believe participants should look to sell into any strength, especially in relation to the euro," Absa Capital said.

"That all said, we suspect that a number of local importers have already hedged during the recent rand weakness, not to mention that portfolio outflows from the bond market have been limited and the rand does quickly become an expensive currency to short once bearish momentum runs out of steam," the bank said.

