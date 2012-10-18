Oil holds above $113 on Chinese growth data

LONDON — Oil held above $113 a barrel on Thursday as Chinese economic data signalled stabilisation in the economy of the world’s second-largest oil consumer while concern over supplies in the Middle East provided support.

China’s economy grew 7.4% in the third quarter from a year ago, in line with forecasts, while industrial production, retail sales and investment data were all slightly ahead of expectations.

Brent crude for December delivery was up 10c at $113.32 a barrel by 8.18am GMT, after settling 78c lower. US oil for November was down by 15c to $91.97.

While China’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) numbers were in line with expectations for a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth, Ben le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney, said the breakdown showed retail sales, industrial output and other numbers were stronger.

"I would expect a continuation of the momentum on the back of these numbers," Mr le Brun said.

Brent crude has gained about 5% this year, partly due to supply concerns. The risk of wider supply disruption arising from Iran’s nuclear programme is still putting a floor under the market.

"The geopolitical worries in the Middle East are supporting prices," Mr le Brun said. "We will see prices surge if there is further escalation, but I hope the US and Iran are able to resolve their differences without that."

In another sign of Tehran defying international demands to curb its disputed nuclear programme, Western diplomats said Iran was believed to be increasing its uranium enrichment capacity at its Fordow plant buried deep underground.

A rise in US crude stocks reported on Wednesday limited oil’s rally, as did concern about Europe’s debt crisis. US crude stocks rose by 2.86-million barrels, more than analysts expected.

European leaders are due to discuss banking supervision at a summit on Thursday but no substantial decisions are expected.

In Greece, workers went on strike for the second time in three weeks over wage and pension cuts.

Reuters