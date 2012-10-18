JSE consolidates after recent gains

The JSE slipped in midday trading on Thursday, pausing for breath after a strong run this week that resulted in record peaks on the all share and top 40 indices.

At 12.43pm, the JSE all share index was 0.35% weaker at 37,143.54 and the top 40 index had shed 0.37% to 32,914.72. Gold counters dropped 1.96% but resources edged up 0.29%, boosted by investor sentiment flowing from China’s third quarter gross domestic product print.

"Profit-taking is to be expected after a pretty decent performance of the local equities," said Rabi Thithi, portfolio manager at Imara SP Reid.

"The rand continues to strengthen to the dollar, putting pressure on rand-hedged stocks."

Leading European stock markets were marginally higher in midday trade, with the UK’s FTSE 100 nudging up 15% by 12.28pm local time.

Asian shares ended firmer, buoyed by China's economy, which grew 7.4% year on year in the third quarter, from 7.6% in the second quarter.

On the JSE, BHP Billiton added 1.29% to R283.52 and Exxaro gained 2.22% to R175.82, but Anglo American Platinum lost 1.47% to R402.99 and AngloGold Ashanti was 2.65% lower at R292.69.

Richemont shed 2.23% to R56.48 and Mr Price lost 2.30% to R126