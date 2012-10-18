Markets

JSE consolidates after recent gains

18 October 2012 - 15:38 PM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The JSE slipped in midday trading on Thursday, pausing for breath after a strong run this week that resulted in record peaks on the all share and top 40 indices.

At 12.43pm, the JSE all share index was 0.35% weaker at 37,143.54 and the top 40 index had shed 0.37% to 32,914.72. Gold counters dropped 1.96% but resources edged up 0.29%, boosted by investor sentiment flowing from China’s third quarter gross domestic product print.

"Profit-taking is to be expected after a pretty decent performance of the local equities," said Rabi Thithi, portfolio manager at Imara SP Reid.

"The rand continues to strengthen to the dollar, putting pressure on rand-hedged stocks."

Leading European stock markets were marginally higher in midday trade, with the UK’s FTSE 100 nudging up 15% by 12.28pm local time.

Asian shares ended firmer, buoyed by China's economy, which grew 7.4% year on year in the third quarter, from 7.6% in the second quarter.

On the JSE, BHP Billiton added 1.29% to R283.52 and Exxaro gained 2.22% to R175.82, but Anglo American Platinum lost 1.47% to R402.99 and AngloGold Ashanti was 2.65% lower at R292.69.

Richemont shed 2.23% to R56.48 and Mr Price lost 2.30% to R126

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE closes lower in thin trade as market adopts ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets
3.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets
4.
Old trading technology one reason for lower ...
Markets
5.
JSE tracks weaker as resurgent rand holds back ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.