Gold miners drag JSE lower

THE JSE was softer on Thursday morning, with resources the only index providing support due to a Chinese economic print that was in line with expectations.

Gold miners were the biggest losers on the JSE, with a bit of profit taking seen across the market after Wednesday’s record highs.

At 9.31am the JSE all share index was 0.48% lower at 37,095.09 points, with resources up 0.5% while gold miners shed 1.1%.

European markets were in the black, with the FTSE 100 in London a tad higher (0.02%) at 5,912.37 points at 9.16am South African time, while in the East the Nikkei 225 surged 2% by its close.

"The bright spot this morning is resource shares trading higher as expected after the Chinese third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print came out in line with expectations and investors sighed with relief," said Devin Shutte, market analyst at stockbrokerage Newstrading.

China’s GDP grew 7.4% year on year in the third quarter, slower than the 7.6% seen in the second quarter.

"Our local market has rallied by between 800 and 1,000 points since Friday and we have had a big risk-on rally as international investors renewed their appetite for our local shares," Mr Shutte said.

Rand Merchant Bank said in a note that the positive sentiment in global markets should prevail on Thursday.

"Positive global data and recovery in the rand supported the local rates market yesterday (Wednesday), which rallied despite a rise in US Treasury yields. Stronger-than-expected retail sales growth may also have given hope that growth is not quite as bad as feared, which would be good news for the fiscal outlook," the bank said.

August retail sales data jumped from 2.9% (revised from 4.2%) to 6.4% year on year.

"Following the downgrade of South Africa on Friday last week, Standard & Poor’s has spent the past two days downgrading the global scale ratings of government-related entities, some corporates and financial institutions to align with the sovereign move," the bank said.

"Yesterday’s rating actions, however, were more industry- and company-specific.

"AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields’ ratings were placed on a negative watch, implying that there is a 50% probability that within 90 days the ratings could drop to BB+, which is below what is traditionally considered investment grade.

"Anglo American’s rating was placed on negative outlook, implying rating action within 18 months, largely dependent on the speed of resolution of the problems in the mining sector.

"On the positive side, Vodacom’s national scale rating was upgraded two notches to zaAA+ on the back of both the mapping scale adjustment and good credit fundamentals," the bank said.

Among individual shares‚ Anglo American gained more than 1% to R267.40 and BHP Billiton added 0.95% to R282.56.

Brewer SABMiller shed 1.63% to R363 after a trading update this morning that came in slightly lower then expected.

SAB on Thursday morning reported 4% growth in lager volumes on an organic basis for the six months ended September‚ compared with the prior year. Soft-drink volumes were 6% higher than the prior year for the six months on an organic basis.

Among gold counters, AngloGold Ashanti was 1.29% lower at R296.79 and Gold Fields was down 0.93% to R105.51.