Gold follows euro lower, awaiting summit news

LONDON — Gold eased a touch on Thursday as the euro failed to maintain gains made after a well-received auction of Spanish debt, but prices remained in a narrow range ahead of a meeting of eurozone policy makers later in the day.

The single European currency rose to a session high against the dollar, close to the one-month peak struck on Wednesday, after good demand at an auction of Spanish bonds led to lower yields on Spain’s 10-year paper.

The euro quickly surrendered gains to drift lower, however.

European shares also were little changed, with concern about eurozone debt keeping investors on the sidelines as European Union (EU) leaders gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit.

Spot gold fell 0.2% on the day to trade at $1,746.89 an ounce by 10.30am GMT. US gold futures slipped $4.60 an ounce to $1,748.40.

Prices of spot gold dipped below $1,730 earlier in the week under the pressure of uncertainty over Spain’s bailout plan and improvement in US economic data, which triggered concerns about the extent of the latest stimulus measures.

"Gold seems to lack a little bit of momentum at the moment. We’ve seen some firmness, but it’s not the big moves that many have forecasted," said Ross Norman, CE of bullion brokers Sharps Pixley.

"If there was fear, you would buy gold, but there is uncertainty, so people tend to sit on their hands, trying to work out how things play out. The EU summit, the euro and the dollar will be the drivers in the next short period, and the expectations are that if anything comes out of it (the summit), there would be some euro strength and some gold firmness."

Mr Norman said physical demand was also weaker than expected for the time of year, when festivals in India and the build-up to Christmas tend to ramp up physical buying.

Indian demand wanes

Demand from gold importers in India appeared to wane on Thursday as a weaker rupee drove up domestic prices in the world’s largest gold buyer for the third session in a row.

Prices on the most active contract on India’s benchmark exchange rose 0.1% to 31,173 rupees for 10g on Thursday.

"Gold is trying to establish a foothold around the mid-$1700s as we step into what is traditionally the busy season for gold demand in India," UBS analyst Edel Tully said in a note.

"Recently we’ve noted an improvement in Indian gold buying, but the interest has trailed off since Tuesday to settle about 11% below this year’s average. The sharp price moves of late likely acted as a deterrent as physical buyers tend to prefer jumping in when prices are stable."

Meanwhile, bullion-backed exchange-traded funds took in almost 54,800 ounces on October 17, Reuters data showed.

Precious metals largely shrugged off Chinese growth data that showed a seventh straight quarter of slowdown in July-September, to a growth rate of 7.4% on the year, as expected.

Spot platinum rose 0.3% to $1,664.74, while palladium was up 0.2% at $650.

Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday that about 4,000 workers at its Marikana mine in South Africa had stayed away from work, again disrupting operations at the site where 34 miners were killed by police in August.

Silver fell 0.2% to $33.08, tracking gold.

