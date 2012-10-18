Gold drops on euro uncertainty

NEW YORK — Gold fell on Thursday as commodity weakness and uncertainty over the commitment of Germany and France to battle the eurozone debt crisis prompted the bullion market to consolidate gains after its recent rally.

The metal declined as the dollar rose against the euro and oil dropped after Berlin and Paris, Europe’s central powers, clashed over greater European Union control of national budgets and other issues before a summit of the bloc’s leaders.

Weaker sentiment also weighed on gold after the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits spiked last week. Earlier in the day, data showed China’s economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter, even though other numbers pointed to a mild year-end rebound.

The gold market appears to have factored in optimism related to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus announced in September, analysts said. Gold was still $150 per ounce higher than its mid-August level despite a recent pullback.

"Without any other major drivers, the precious metals will continue to show weakness and test the downside" because the latest buyers might lack patience to wait for another bull run," said Carlos Perez-Santalla, a broker at brokerage PVM Futures.

Spot gold fell 0.3% on the day to $1,744.70 an ounce by 11.18am EDT (3.18pm GMT).

US COMEX gold futures for December delivery slipped $6.90 an ounce to $1,746, with trading volume set to finish well below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Open interest in gold futures fell 3% this week, a sign funds were liquidating positions and switching to better-performing assets such as equities, analysts said.

Also pressuring bullion was a bearish call on oil prices by Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest banks in commodity trading.

The firm has called an end to the oil price super-cycle, reversing years of bullish forecasts, citing a rise in US and Canadian unconventional oil supplies.

Gold dipped below $1,730 earlier in the week under the pressure of uncertainty over a bailout plan for Spain and an improvement in US economic data, which triggered concerns about the extent of the latest stimulus measures.

Physical demand lagging

Analysts said physical demand was weaker than expected for the time of year, when festivals in India and the build-up to Christmas tend to ramp up physical buying.

Demand from gold importers in India appeared to wane on Thursday as a weaker rupee drove up domestic prices in the world’s largest gold buyer for the third session in a row.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to $33, tracking gold. Platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,647.99, while palladium was up 0.1% at $649.50.

Reuters