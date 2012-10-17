Markets

Rand strengthens on Spanish bailout hopes

17 October 2012 - 18:04 PM Roy Downing

THE rand strengthened in the afternoon on Wednesday as traders expect Spain to ask for a bailout.

"The rand has strengthened due to rumours that Spain is on the verge of asking for a bailout. This makes investors feel very safe. It is still very gloomy for the rand due to everything that is happening in SA; loss of productivity, trade deficit and the recent downgrades," said Lynden Reabow, an FX Sales trader from PSG Prime.

At 3.14pm, the rand was bid at R8.6374 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R8.6855. It was bid at R11.3263 the euro from its previous close of R11.3770, and at R13.9334 against sterling from R13.9973 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3119 from Tuesday’s close of $1.3096.

Mr Reabow warned this was just "temporary" strength and the local currency was expected to continue to weaken.

"Investors are looking at Fitch and whether or not it is going to downgrade SA; everybody is sort of expecting that to happen and that would be very rand negative. Investors will be looking to the ANC conference in December for direction. They will be looking for strong leadership to come out of it," he said.

