Miners push JSE above 37,000 mark

THE resources sector pushed the JSE all share index above the 37,000 mark at midday on Wednesday, with the local bourse also boosted by buoyant world markets and signs of easing strike action in the country.

At 12.43pm‚ the JSE all share index was up 0.87% at 37‚295.89‚ with the top 40 index lifting 0.51% to 43,732.93. The resource index gained 1.83% and platinum counters rose 1.79%.

"The dollar-euro weakness is underpinning commodity prices, which bodes well for mining stocks. The fact that (some) Gold Fields workers who were on strike have reported for duty is positive for the sector," said Rabi Thithi, portfolio manager at Imara SP Reid.

Leading European stock benchmarks were firmer at noon, with London’s FTSE 100 last seen 0.34% higher.

Relatively positive US third-quarter earnings data thus far and speculation that Spain was edging closer to requesting a sovereign bail-out were largely behind the rally on global markets, traders said. A request from Spain would trigger a bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank (ECB) to suppress the borrowing rates of the fiscally challenged eurozone countries.

Notable moves on the JSE were dominated by resources counters. Anglo American rallied 3.51% to R263.50, BHP Billiton rose 2.11% to R279.77, Lonmin climbed 4.34% to R72.15 and Aquarius Platinum was up 3.39% to R5.49.

Exxaro added 3.17% to R172.30 and African Rainbow Minerals jumped 3.66% to R176.50.

Among industrials, Barloworld gained 2.93% to R73.09 and construction firm Aveng lifted 2.27% to R31.60.