THE JSE was flat early on Wednesday, a fraction off the record high reached on Tuesday, with platinum counters providing the biggest boost, while banks shed some value. Nonetheless, banks generally had a muted reaction to Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgrade on Tuesday of certain local banks — possibly as the downgrade was widely expected.

At 9.52am‚ the JSE all-share was flat (down 0.04%) at 36‚960.35 points‚ while the platinum index gained 0.22% and banks were down 0.67%.

"We see consolidation in our local market, after reaching a new high on Tuesday, following a similar trend in European markets," Ryan Wibberley, equity dealer at Investec Asset Management in Cape Town, said.

"Wall Street had good run yesterday (Tuesday) amid good economic data prints. US futures are flat at the moment, pointing towards consolidation in the US market today," Mr Wibberley said.

Leading European markets were trading marginally higher, with London’s FTSE 100 up 0.12% in early trading‚ while Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.21% higher.

"We are very much headline driven, with traders watching the local labour situation, which has the power to make the market turn one way or the other. These issues are still making headlines all over the world," Mr Wibberley said.

As expected‚ S&P on Tuesday downgraded the credit rating of two of South Africa’s biggest banks — Standard Bank and FirstRand — following a similar decision on the country’s sovereign credit downgrade. The government has already dismissed the sovereign downgrade‚ as it did with the one by Moody’s on September 27.

Both agencies cited the worsening macroeconomic situation in Africa’s largest economy.

Bankers have also dismissed the Moody’s rating‚ saying it would not affect the cost of raising capital‚ which had already been raised locally.

S&P said it had lowered both Standard Bank’s and FirstRand’s long-term issuer credit rating to BBB from BBB+ but affirmed their A-2 short-term ratings. It said rating action on the two banks followed the lowering of the sovereign ratings.

The agency also lowered the rating of the Development Bank of Southern Africa to BBB‚ but retained the outlook at negative.

Absa Capital said in a morning newsletter that significant news related to the strike action in South Africa came with Gold Fields issuing an ultimatum to protesting workers on Tuesday.

Should striking workers not return to work by 2pm on Thursday, legal action would be taken against them. There are about 15,000 on strike.

"This will be the third mine to take such action against striking miners, which may go far in changing the precedent set by the high Marikana wage increases," the bank said.

"Global sentiment has improved on the back of better than expected macro data out of the US and Europe, while US earnings releases are also proving encouraging."

Among local banking shares, Standard Bank was down 0.6% at R105.25 and FirstRand dropped 1.08% to R27.40, while Investec added 0.25% to R51.71.

Platinum counter Anglo American Platinum added 0.72% to R404.40, while Impala Platinum dipped 0.1% to R151.50.

Among other financial counters, Santam gave up 1.67% to R184.36.

In the construction sector, PPC continued its good run, gaining 1.24% to R29.46.