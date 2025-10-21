Life / Motoring

Toyota SA issues reminder for urgent 2015 airbag recall

The company says 39% of identified models are outstanding since the initial recall notification

21 October 2025 - 11:34
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota SA is reminding owners of some of its vehicle products of the ongoing Takata Airbag Recall campaign.

Commenting on the newly minted call to action phrase of the ‘Don’t Risk it, Fix it campaign,’ Andrew Kirby, CEO and president of Toyota SA said this was not a new recall but an enhanced campaign to ensure that every affected vehicle was accounted for and repaired.

“Our goal is to remove any existing barriers to continuous action and to make it as easy as possible for owners to get their vehicles fixed — at no cost to them,” emphasised Kirby

The Takata airbag recall remains the largest automotive safety recall in history, affecting multiple manufacturers globally. Toyota SA says it’s revitalising the initiative to reach vehicle owners who have not yet responded to previous safety notices since 2015.

Despite extensive outreach, 39% of the affected vehicles remain unrepaired, posing a significant risk to SA drivers and passengers.

The following Toyota, Lexus and Hino models are affected:

  • 2002-2017: Corolla
  • 2003-2005: RAV4
  • 2005-2015: Fortuner
  • 2004-2015: Hilux
  • 2005-2017: Yaris
  • 2006-2008: Toyota Avensis
  • 2007-2013: Auris
  • 2002-2007: RunX
  • 2006-2012: Lexus IS
  • 2008: Lexus SC
  • 2016: Lexus RX
  • 2011-2017: Hino 300 Series

Key features of the ‘Don’t Risk it, Fix it’ campaign

The company says the reissuing of notifications to owners of unrepaired vehicles comes with free safety inspections and repairs in partnership with Toyota’s dealership network and service centres.

In addition to the above, Toyota, Lexus and Hino customers can also check whether their vehicles are affected by using these free-to-use tools such as on the brand websites where customers need to verify their VIN number.

“Toyota’s ongoing commitment to manufacturing safe and reliable vehicles remains a key priority. To this effect we will do everything in our power to safeguard the safety of our customers and that of other road users alike. I encourage all our customers to heed the call for this proactive safety critical measure with urgency. “Additionally, we ask for all stakeholder’s support to help us reach our 100% target,” concluded Kirby.

Customers can contact the Toyota Call Centre on 0800 139 111 or log onto the following websites with their VIN number on hand.

