Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

Rare BMW 325iS is going on auction in Cape Town

The auction is set for October 22 at the Moto Village dealership in Tokai

21 October 2025 - 09:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Another example of the highly sought-after BMW 325iS has popped up on the market. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
Another example of the highly sought-after BMW 325iS has popped up on the market. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS

The High Street auction of collectible cars take place at the Moto Village dealership in Cape Town on October 22.

Collectors have the opportunity of owning rare vehicles, starting with the home-grown and sought-after BMW 325iS presented in Diamond black paint and showing 137,100km on the clock. BMW SA recently launched homage models of the E30 325iS and 333i.

The legendary BMW two-door coupe has been restored by a panel shop and bidding starts from R1.2m, similar to prices achieved at previous auctions of these rare, SA-exclusive vehicles.

American muscle cars in the auction include the pair of Ford Mustang Mach 1s from 1965 and 1969, both expecting around R700,000, and a red 1967 Pontiac GTO 400 Ci with an estimated price of R1m.

The 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary model is one of only 2050 units produced. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
The 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary model is one of only 2050 units produced. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS

Those in the market for something star-spangled can consider the 1988 C4 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary model. It's number 1,713 of only 2,050 units produced, with the 35th anniversary cars all finished in white over a white interior, and white wheels.

European collectibles on offer include the 1971 W111 Mercedes-Benz 280SE that's powered by a 3.5l V8 engine, of which only 5,000 units were produced, and a 1969 280 SL Pagoda. These don’t pop up on the market very often, and bidding starts at R1m for each, says Antony Ashley, the head of collectible-car dealership Moto Village.

A 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom 2 Drophead Coupe is the among cars that will go under the hammer, and the last time this model was made available on the open market was in the 1980’s.

There’s also a 1958 Bentley MK VI Drophead Coupe last seen on the open market 25 years ago with fewer than 200 examples produced. High Street Auctions also has a 1938 MG “VA” and a 1977 Ferrari 512 BB.

The Mercedes-Benz 280 SE is one of two vintage models on auction from the German brand. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
The Mercedes-Benz 280 SE is one of two vintage models on auction from the German brand. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS

According to High Street Auction Company director Lance Chalwin-Milton, the collectible car market has been booming across the world for the past 10 years, including the ongoing tariff-related trade turbulence. Collectible cars hold their value and are not driven by the politics and economics of the day,” said Chalwin-Milton

More information is available here.

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix and looks like a title contender again

Verstappen closes gap to Piastri in championship race after perfect weekend
Life
21 hours ago

Archion launched as Fuso and Hino trucks holding company

Owners Daimler Truck and Toyota will each own 25% of the listed holding company shares
Life
18 hours ago

Hydrogen racing era begins as Extreme H World Cup launches

New format features rally-style races against the clock, driver head-to-heads and an eight-car final
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FIRST DRIVE: Leapmotor C10 REEV lands in SA with ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: To get better ...
Life
3.
‘Slow medicine’ is a family affair
Life
4.
LONG-TERM WRAP: Is the Ford Raptor a good ...
Life / Motoring
5.
AI has Hollywood on the ropes
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

REVIEW: Volvo EX30 Cross Country EV unlocks gravel travel

Life / Motoring

Porsche names former McLaren boss as potential new CEO

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: Leapmotor C10 REEV lands in SA with 970km range

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.