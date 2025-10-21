Rare BMW 325iS is going on auction in Cape Town

Another example of the highly sought-after BMW 325iS has popped up on the market.
Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
The High Street auction of collectible cars take place at the Moto Village dealership in Cape Town on October 22.
Collectors have the opportunity of owning rare vehicles, starting with the home-grown and sought-after BMW 325iS presented in Diamond black paint and showing 137,100km on the clock. BMW SA recently launched homage models of the E30 325iS and 333i.
The legendary BMW two-door coupe has been restored by a panel shop and bidding starts from R1.2m, similar to prices achieved at previous auctions of these rare, SA-exclusive vehicles.
American muscle cars in the auction include the pair of Ford Mustang Mach 1s from 1965 and 1969, both expecting around R700,000, and a red 1967 Pontiac GTO 400 Ci with an estimated price of R1m.
The 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary model is one of only 2050 units produced.
Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
Those in the market for something star-spangled can consider the 1988 C4 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary model. It's number 1,713 of only 2,050 units produced, with the 35th anniversary cars all finished in white over a white interior, and white wheels.
European collectibles on offer include the 1971 W111 Mercedes-Benz 280SE that's powered by a 3.5l V8 engine, of which only 5,000 units were produced, and a 1969 280 SL Pagoda. These don’t pop up on the market very often, and bidding starts at R1m for each, says Antony Ashley, the head of collectible-car dealership Moto Village.
A 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom 2 Drophead Coupe is the among cars that will go under the hammer, and the last time this model was made available on the open market was in the 1980’s.
There’s also a 1958 Bentley MK VI Drophead Coupe last seen on the open market 25 years ago with fewer than 200 examples produced. High Street Auctions also has a 1938 MG “VA” and a 1977 Ferrari 512 BB.
The Mercedes-Benz 280 SE is one of two vintage models on auction from the German brand. Picture: HIGH STREET AUCTIONS
According to High Street Auction Company director Lance Chalwin-Milton, the collectible car market has been booming across the world for the past 10 years, including the ongoing tariff-related trade turbulence. Collectible cars hold their value and are not driven by the politics and economics of the day,” said Chalwin-Milton
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.