Archion launched as Fuso and Hino trucks holding company

The chief executives of Archion, are from left: Satoshi Ogiso, Chief Technology Officer; Karl Deppen, Chief Executive Officer; and Hetal Laligi, Chief Financial Officer.
Picture: ARCHION
The new holding company under which the Hino and Fuso brands, respectively Toyota and Mitsubishi's commercial truck divisions, has been named Archion. The merger of the two Japanese brands was announced in June 2025.
Hino is fully owned by Toyota while Mitsubishi forms part of the Renault-Nissan alliance. German brand Daimler AG and subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz acquired a 43% shareholding in Mitsubishi Fuso in 2003. The headquarters of Archion will be in Tokyo, with the planned start of business operations earmarked on April 1 2026.
The two brands will continue to operate independently as Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso, and Archion will combine the two component companies’ strengths in research, procurement, production, logistics and the development of CASE technologies (connected, autonomous, shared, electric), including hydrogen. The aim is to consolidate production in Japan into three locations by the end of 2028.
The bundling of the Japanese truck makers will result in a combined company with more than 40,000 employees, and the intention is to list the new holding company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Daimler Truck and Toyota will each own 25% of the listed holding company shares, while the holding company plans to own 100% of Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino.
“We are now taking the next step to bring our shared vision to life. With Archion, we aim to deliver the future of commercial mobility for the benefit of our customers and all stakeholders," said Karl Deppen, the CEO designate of Archion at a recent media conference in Japan.
“We are pleased with the progress already made with the establishment of Archion, the new overall company. Hino will continue to operate independently in SA,” commented Anton Falck, vice president of Hino SA, which began assembling trucks at its Durban Plant in 1974 while Fuso trucks are imported in kit form and assembled at Mercedes-Benz SA's East London plant.
