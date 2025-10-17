Porsche is looking for a new CEO in a move to end Oliver Blume's dual leadership role with VW.
Picture: REUTERS
Porsche named Michael Leiters, former CEO of McLaren, as a potential successor to CEO Oliver Blume on Friday, in amove toend Blume's dual leadership role after criticism from investors.
Blume took the helm at Porsche 10 years ago but for the past three years has also been CEO of parent Volkswagen. Both carmakers are undergoing restructuring that some investors have said requires a CEO’s undivided attention.
“Negotiations with Dr Leiters will be initiated,” Porsche said in a statement on Friday, adding that leading members of the supervisory board had authorised the body to begin talks with Blume on ending his CEO contract at Porsche.
There is no plan for Blume to step down from Volkswagen. Porsche and VW face major challenges from tariffs, weak Chinese demand and a costly shift to electric vehicles.
Several German media reported earlier on Friday that Porsche’s supervisory board had agreed to part with Blume so that he could focus on Volkswagen, with the Bild newspaper citing six sources as saying he would leave next year.
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
During the three years of Blume’s dual role shares in Volkswagen have fallen by more than a third, while Porsche’s stock is down more than half.
Punished for the stock market decline since its listing three years ago, Porsche exited the blue-chip DAX last month.
Porsche has struggled particularly in its key market China and Blume recently announced a costly strategy reversal, away from EVs and back towards combustion engine models.
NEWS
Porsche names former McLaren boss as potential new CEO
Michael Leiters may be potential successor to CEO Oliver Blume
Porsche named Michael Leiters, former CEO of McLaren, as a potential successor to CEO Oliver Blume on Friday, in a move to end Blume's dual leadership role after criticism from investors.
Blume took the helm at Porsche 10 years ago but for the past three years has also been CEO of parent Volkswagen. Both carmakers are undergoing restructuring that some investors have said requires a CEO’s undivided attention.
“Negotiations with Dr Leiters will be initiated,” Porsche said in a statement on Friday, adding that leading members of the supervisory board had authorised the body to begin talks with Blume on ending his CEO contract at Porsche.
There is no plan for Blume to step down from Volkswagen. Porsche and VW face major challenges from tariffs, weak Chinese demand and a costly shift to electric vehicles.
Several German media reported earlier on Friday that Porsche’s supervisory board had agreed to part with Blume so that he could focus on Volkswagen, with the Bild newspaper citing six sources as saying he would leave next year.
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
During the three years of Blume’s dual role shares in Volkswagen have fallen by more than a third, while Porsche’s stock is down more than half.
Punished for the stock market decline since its listing three years ago, Porsche exited the blue-chip DAX last month.
Porsche has struggled particularly in its key market China and Blume recently announced a costly strategy reversal, away from EVs and back towards combustion engine models.
Reuters
Porsche to delay electric models due to weaker demand
Porsche seeking to replace dual-role CEO Oliver Blume
Porsche unleashes record-breaking 911 Turbo S
Porsche to quit racing in Le Mans 24 Hours from 2026
Ferrari unveils technical details of its first electric car
US buyers place trust in legacy brands in latest JD Power survey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: GWM P300 is big on tech and value, but has some foibles
Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie
BMW SA launches modern 325iS and 333i Homage editions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.