Markus Schuster appointed new head of Audi SA

Schuster was most recently MD of Audi Singapore.
Audi SA has announced the appointment of Markus Schuster as its new country lead, effective from September.
He replaces Sascha Sauer who was the head of Audi SA since November 2020 and has become the new CEO of Audi Brazil.
The German carmaker said the appointment signalled a new chapter for the brand locally and reflected its long-term commitment to the SA market.
Schuster joins Audi SA with more than 20 years’ international automotive experience in Germany, Italy and Singapore.
Most recently, he served as MD of Audi Singapore, where he led the transformation of the subsidiary into Audi’s first direct-to-customer franchise worldwide.
The model focused on customer experience through a multichannel sales platform combined with the Audi House of Progress Singapore.
“I feel honoured to take on the role of head of Audi SA,” said Schuster.
“SA is not only Audi’s biggest market on the continent, but also offers a dynamic, sophisticated and challenging automotive landscape. I look forward to working with our local team to continue building Audi’s presence and delivering progressive premium mobility solutions for our customers.”
Audi SA has recently launched the Q7 and Q8 ranges, the refreshed Audi A3 range and the new Audi A5 Sedan, with the new Q3 and Audi Q5 set to follow in 2026.
