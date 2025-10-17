Life / Motoring

BYD recalls more than 115,000 cars due to design and battery issues

Chinese carmaker’s largest recall is due to design defects and battery-related safety risks

17 October 2025 - 09:04
by Agency Staff
The BYD Tang seven-seat SUV was part of the recall campaign. Picture: BYD
The BYD Tang seven-seat SUV was part of the recall campaign. Picture: BYD

Chinese carmaker BYD will make its largest recall yet of more than 115,000 Tang series and Yuan Pro vehicles produced between 2015 and 2022 due to design defects and battery-related safety risks, China’s market regulator said on Friday.

BYD has filed a plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation to recall 44,535 Tang series vehicles produced between March 2015 and July 2017 in which certain component design flaws may cause abnormal function.

It also sought to recall 71,248 Yuan Pro electric vehicles (EVs) made between February 2021 and August 2022 due to manufacturing issues affecting battery installation.

In January, the company made a recall of 6,843 Fangchengbao Bao 5 plug-in hybrid off-road SUVs citing fire risks.

Before that, the carmaker had recalled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs due to a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit that posed risks of fire in September 2024.

Reuters

Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie

Coega plant milestone marks a shift from imports to local production for Chinese brands
Life
1 week ago

SA gets its cheapest EV yet: BYD Dolphin Surf

Urban hatchback is priced from R339,900 with a 232km range
Life
4 weeks ago

Mustang, Transit affected in latest Ford SA safety recall

Airbag and fuel pump issues have been identified in 338 vehicles located in Southern Africa
Life
1 month ago
