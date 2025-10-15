Life / Motoring

NEWS

Record 2.1-million global EV sales in September

China is the world’s biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global electric vehicle sales

15 October 2025 - 10:16
by Jesus Calero
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Shell EV charging station in Beijing Picture: REUTERS
Shell EV charging station in Beijing Picture: REUTERS

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 26% in September from a year ago to a record 2.1-million units, driven by strong demand in China and a late US tax-credit rush, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

China accounted for about two-thirds of global sales with about 1.3-million units, while North America also hit a record as US buyers moved to secure incentives before they expired, said Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.

China is the world’s biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion’s data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

September, typically China’s busiest month for car buying, saw sales rise as shoppers looked to make the most of trade-in subsidies before some regions started phasing them out.

US demand reflected a surge as buyers rushed to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit, although demand is expected to decline sharply in the fourth quarter “as both consumers and businesses lose access to the federal incentives that have underpinned EV purchases”, Rho Motion said.

Europe also hit a new high, helped by incentives in Germany and strong demand in Britain, while Tesla’s rollout of a lower-cost Model Y in Europe is expected to further intensify competition in coming months.

European sales jumped 36% to 427,541 units, while North American sales climbed 66% to about 215,000. Sales in the rest of the world jumped 48% to 153,594 vehicles.

“With the federal incentive gone, US demand is expected to drop sharply in the final quarter of the year,” Lester said.

Some carmakers such as General Motors and Hyundai are trying to soften the blow by offering discounts or tapping dealer inventories, but overall production is being scaled back, he added.

Reuters

Norway bucks ‘Tesla shame’ trend despite Musk’s politics

While buyers shun the brand in other countries, sales in Norway grew by 24% in first half of year
Life
2 months ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
8 months ago

Ferrari unveils technical details of its first electric car

The Elettrica will have a 310km/h top speed and a range of 530km
Life
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LONG-TERM WRAP: Is the Ford Raptor a good ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: Massacre and memory
Life
3.
Augrabies: so much more than a waterfall
Life
4.
FNB eBucks PayDay launches with loads of special ...
Life
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape Wine appeals to minds and ...
Life

Related Articles

Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: GWM P300 is big on tech and value, but has some foibles

Life / Motoring

VW’s Plant Kariega celebrates 3-million vehicles built for SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.