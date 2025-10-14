Mercedes-Benz’s latest vision is truly iconic

The new Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic, on display at the Shanghai Fashion Week, blends classic 1930s Art Deco with all mod cons. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
Mercedes-Benz has a new concept show car, inspired by the elegant 1930s luxury coupes and roadsters with their flowing lines, on display the Shanghai Fashion Week which runs until Thursday.
The Vision Iconic car is a tasteful blend of old and new, with the donor car clearly the silhouette of an AMG GT. The latest automotive haute couture fusion of vintage and contemporary doesn’t end there. The iconic, chrome Mercedes-Benz grille features contour lighting, while the iconic three-pointed star on the bonnet is also illuminated.
The end product is a sizeable, 2+2 luxury GT that invokes the menacing images of the one-of-a-kind 1930s Mercedes-Benz SSK Trossi — built for the Italian race car driver Count Carlo Felice Trossi — and the Maybach Zeppelin DS-8 of the same vintage.
Indigo is the dominating hue inside the minimalist, Art-Deco-styled interior with chronographs and a pillar-to-pillar screen. Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
The ebony paint isn’t just for enhancing the look of a Dark Lord GT, though. Mercedes-Benz says it’s a research project for solar modules as photovoltaic-active surfaces. When applied to the entire vehicle surface, additional driving range could be harnessed from the sun.
Polished brass door handles in silver-gold tones open to reveal an Art Deco-style lounge interior fusing hyper-analogue and digital luxury. The centre piece is a floating glass structure, called “Zeppelin” and inspired by the legendary 300SL. The instrument cluster comes to life with a cinematic, analogue animation through the pillar-to-pillar screen concept.
One of the four clocks on the dash is shaped like the brand logo, acting as an AI companion. The driver and passenger sit on a front bench upholstered in deep blue velvet behind a four spoke steering wheel with the Mercedes‑Benz logo floating inside a glass sphere in the middle. Elaborate straw marquetry, a luxurious decorative technique dating back to the 17th century clads the floor.
The AMG GT takes on a new project to bridge new and old elements of the German brand as the Vision Icon show car.
Picture: MERCEDES-BENZ
Other tech the company says it’s researching includes neuromorphic computing, which mimics the brain for better autonomous driving ability, and steer-by-wire.
The show car is presented alongside a capsule collection consisting of six outfits for men and women for the fashion show, and an Iconic Design book inspired by the brand’s heritage and featuring interviews with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and chief design office Gorden Wagener.
NEWS
Mercedes-Benz’s latest vision is truly iconic
Concept car on display at the Shanghai Fashion Week blends 1930s Art Deco with daring future technology
Mercedes-Benz has a new concept show car, inspired by the elegant 1930s luxury coupes and roadsters with their flowing lines, on display the Shanghai Fashion Week which runs until Thursday.
The Vision Iconic car is a tasteful blend of old and new, with the donor car clearly the silhouette of an AMG GT. The latest automotive haute couture fusion of vintage and contemporary doesn’t end there. The iconic, chrome Mercedes-Benz grille features contour lighting, while the iconic three-pointed star on the bonnet is also illuminated.
The end product is a sizeable, 2+2 luxury GT that invokes the menacing images of the one-of-a-kind 1930s Mercedes-Benz SSK Trossi — built for the Italian race car driver Count Carlo Felice Trossi — and the Maybach Zeppelin DS-8 of the same vintage.
The ebony paint isn’t just for enhancing the look of a Dark Lord GT, though. Mercedes-Benz says it’s a research project for solar modules as photovoltaic-active surfaces. When applied to the entire vehicle surface, additional driving range could be harnessed from the sun.
Polished brass door handles in silver-gold tones open to reveal an Art Deco-style lounge interior fusing hyper-analogue and digital luxury. The centre piece is a floating glass structure, called “Zeppelin” and inspired by the legendary 300SL. The instrument cluster comes to life with a cinematic, analogue animation through the pillar-to-pillar screen concept.
One of the four clocks on the dash is shaped like the brand logo, acting as an AI companion. The driver and passenger sit on a front bench upholstered in deep blue velvet behind a four spoke steering wheel with the Mercedes‑Benz logo floating inside a glass sphere in the middle. Elaborate straw marquetry, a luxurious decorative technique dating back to the 17th century clads the floor.
Other tech the company says it’s researching includes neuromorphic computing, which mimics the brain for better autonomous driving ability, and steer-by-wire.
The show car is presented alongside a capsule collection consisting of six outfits for men and women for the fashion show, and an Iconic Design book inspired by the brand’s heritage and featuring interviews with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and chief design office Gorden Wagener.
Fake Aarto fines on the rise as scammers target SA motorists
REVIEW: GWM P300 is big on tech and value, but has some foibles
BMW launches electric stand-up paddle boards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rapid DB12 S is Aston Martin’s new halo model
REVIEW: Can the electric G-Wagon keep its legendary status?
Mercedes EQS hits 1,205km range with solid-state battery
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.