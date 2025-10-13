Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Old-time racing rivals to reunite in Cape Town

Deon Joubert and Farouk Dangor will reunite for a special night to talk about golden motorsport era

13 October 2025 - 10:15
by Motor News Reporter
Deon Joubert in his Group N BMW in the early 1990s. Picture: TONY ALVES
Racing legends Deon Joubert and Farouk Dangor will reunite for the BMW Racing Legends event that will take place in Cape Town on October 22 at the BMW dealership in Century City.

Dangor has raced numerous cars, including a BMW M3 and Opel Kadett Superboss, while Joubert is a multiple SA champ and a BMW works driver, who famously raced an E36 3-Series and other BMWs.

The two protagonists from the 1990s golden era of motorsport, which included Group N for standard production cars, will reunite after 35 years and recount the glory days in the company of guests. The evening with BMW racing legends will be among a showcase of performance and racing BMWs, including Dangor’s iconic BMW E30 M3 Touring Car, which is the only one of its kind in SA.

A youthful Joubert won many championships as a BMW works driver.

Farouk Dangor will showcase the E30 BMW M3 he raced in the 1990s. Picture: TONY ALVES
A youthful Deon Joubert won many championships as a BMW works driver. Picture: TONY ALVES
“Group N and Touring Cars must be the best racing we ever had in SA. There were as many people at a race meeting as you see at rugby matches today. And the fans were crazy, with fights breaking out in the stands between the BMW guys and Opel fans; it was really something. It will be great to share some of the stories with racing fans at our special event,” said Dangor

The event will be held on October 22, starting at 6pm. Tickets can be bought through Webtickets.

“It will be great to share some of my experiences from that period of SA motorsport. Those were some really special times, the likes of which we have not seen since. It will be wonderful to hear Farouk’s perspective as well. We were so competitive back then that everyone was ‘the enemy’. We weren’t friends the way you see some of the youngsters in F1 today,” said Joubert.

