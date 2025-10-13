Life / Motoring

NEWS

Carmakers face huge UK lawsuits a decade after dieselgate

About 1.6-million claimants suing 14 carmakers for an estimated £6bn over defeat devices

13 October 2025 - 09:36
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rupert Stadler, the former Audi CEO, received a suspended one-year prison sentence and was fined €1.1m after being convicted of fraud and negligence in Germany for his role in the Dieselgate emissions scandal. Picture: REUTERS.
Rupert Stadler, the former Audi CEO, received a suspended one-year prison sentence and was fined €1.1m after being convicted of fraud and negligence in Germany for his role in the Dieselgate emissions scandal. Picture: REUTERS.

Some of the world’s biggest carmakers are facing a pivotal trial at London’s high court on Monday, with lawyers representing 1.6-million claimants accusing them of cheating diesel emissions tests, a decade on from Volkswagen’s dieselgate scandal.

In one of the largest mass lawsuits in English legal history, owners of diesel vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault and the Stellantis-owned brands Peugeot and Citroen allege the companies used unlawful defeat devices.

These devices detected when vehicles were being tested and ensured emissions were kept within legal limits, but did not do so when the cars were on the road, the claimants’ lawyers say.

The manufacturers, however, say the claims are fundamentally flawed and reject any similarity with the scandal that erupted in 2015, which cost Volkswagen billions of euros in fines and compensation.

Mercedes-Benz said its emission control systems were legally and technically justified.

The trial will focus on a small sample of diesel vehicles produced by the five manufacturers, who are being sued by nearly 850,000 claimants, to determine whether they employed prohibited defeat devices. Any damages the court might rule should be paid would be decided at a further trial next year.

The court’s ruling will also be binding on hundreds of thousands of similar claims against other manufacturers including Stellantis-owned Vauxhall/Opel and BMW.

Martyn Day, one of the claimants’ lawyers from the firm Leigh Day, said the allegations, if proven “would demonstrate one of the most egregious breaches of corporate trust in modern times”.

When VW admitted using defeat devices in emissions tests, it led to the carmaker having to pay more than 32bn in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs, while former CEO Martin Winterkorn faced criminal charges, though his trial was suspended on health grounds this month.

Litigation, fines around the world

It is not the first time London’s high court has been asked to decide on defeat devices, having ruled against VW in 2020. VW settled those claims without any admission of liability in 2022.

The current group of claims, against a total of 14 manufacturers, is far larger than the VW case, with the claimants’ lawyers previously valuing the litigation as a whole at around £6bn.

Carmakers are facing lawsuits around the world, including in the Netherlands where a court ruled in July that diesel cars sold by Stellantis brands Opel, Peugeot-Citroen and DS contained defeat devices, a ruling Stellantis said was wrong.

Manufacturers and suppliers have also paid fines and reached settlements in the US and elsewhere to resolve investigations into diesel vehicle emissions.

Reuters

Porsche to delay electric models due to weaker demand

Porsche will extend the production period of ICE and hybrid models including the Panamera
Life
3 weeks ago

Volvo reaches 5,000 electric trucks milestone

The carmaker has offered battery-powered trucks since 2019 and has eight electric models in production
Life
5 months ago

EVs made up nine out of ten car sales in Norway in 2024

Norwegians expect theirs to be the first country in the world to eradicate petrol and diesel engines
Life
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Augrabies: so much more than a waterfall
Life
2.
Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first ...
Life / Motoring
3.
What SA buyers really want in a car
Life / Motoring
4.
Are high fees quietly wrecking your future ...
Life
5.
FIRST DRIVE: VW Transporter people carrier lands ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Fraud trial of former VW chief Winterkorn suspended due to poor health

World

Volvo bids farewell to diesel engines

Life / Motoring

European carmakers urge EU to ease emissions targets

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.