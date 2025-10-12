Renault Triber gets a fresh look and new tech for 2025

Renault's refreshed budget people carrier sports a facelift. Picture: RENAULT
Renault SA has updated its Triber with enhanced styling and an array of new features.
Setting itself apart from the outgoing model, the refreshed people carrier sports a new piano black radiator grille, a more sculpted bonnet and redesigned front/rear bumpers with integrated silver skid plates on Techno and Iconic models.
The French carmaker has also added updated headlamps with LED projector main beams and integrated LED daytime running lights. LED tail lamp clusters are fitted to Techno and Iconic derivatives.
While the entry-level Triber Evolution makes do with steel wheels with plastic covers, the Techno and Iconic benefit from 15″ alloys — black on the former and diamond-cut on the latter. Both also come equipped with fully functional roof rails with a claimed load capacity of 50kg.
The cabin has been given a new lease of life thanks to new seat upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard layout, home to a 7″ digital instrument cluster, a multifunction steering wheel and an 8″ touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and a reverse camera.
All Tribers feature flexible seating.
Picture: RENAULT
All models in the Triber range feature second and third-row HVAC vents for enhanced passenger comfort.
An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard on all Triber derivatives. (Supplied)
While the Techno variant gains a cooled centre console for keeping drinks chilled, the flagship Iconic offers additional creature comforts in the form of a wireless charging pad, cruise control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.
Built for moving people and things, the Triber features Renault’s third-row Easy-Fix seats that allow owners to configure their vehicle as a five, six or seven-seater — with multiple other configurations available.
In five-seater mode the boot boasts an impressive 625l of space. In addition, there are 23l of additional stowage compartments around the cabin.
On the safety front, all Triber models are fitted with six airbags, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes with EBD and seatbelt reminders.
There are no mechanical changes. Powering the range, as before, is a 1.0l three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine good for a rather paltry 52kW and 96Nm. This unit is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, though Iconic models can be had with a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).
Pricing:
Triber Evolution manual: R218,999
Triber Techno manual: R233,999
Triber Iconic manual: R249,999
Triber Iconic AMT: R259,999
Triber Express panel van: R249,999.
FIRST DRIVE: Renault Captur brings zest to the compact SUV class
Jetour brings rugged T1 and T2 SUVs to SA
REVIEW: Why VW Golf TSI is the everyday hatch that feels right
