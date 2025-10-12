FIRST DRIVE: VW Transporter people carrier lands in SA

The new VW Transporter is a sleeker and larger vehicle than the outgoing model. Picture: VOLKSWAGEN
The new Volkswagen Transporter T7 has gone on sale in SA. It launches in five models, including a panel van.
The latest VW Transporter is a rebadged variant of the Ford Tourneo Custom and the second product from the Ford/VW alliance to be introduced in SA after the Ranger and Amarok twins.
VW is able to tap into the Ford’s larger dimensions, unlocking the 5,050mm length, an increase of 146mm over the previous-generation model, and yielding a 3,100mm larger wheelbase — 97mm more than the old Transporter T6.1.
The Transporter, which is also available with a long wheelbase extended by 400 mm, is aimed at families who might consider seven-seat SUVs or MPVs to provide maximum functionality.
The new model is also a step up on other counts, including styling. It’s a sleeker and smoother silhouette, with new-age LED light clusters and an attractive palette of new paint choices. Inside the passenger quarters is a range of new features, such as the digital cockpit with a 12″ infotainment screen, and it was intuitive to use.
Wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-zone air conditioning with physical buttons, keyless start and rain sensors are some of the standard features. Some features can also be operated from the multifunction steering wheel while the front passenger and driver sit on individual seats, each fitted with a pair of armrests.
You get twin sliding rear doors, with a low sill to clamber over to get in. The rear windows have sun shades, and the boot capacity swallows luggage for four with ease.
The airy cabin gains a tech-savvy infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Picture: VOLKSWAGEN
All the seats in the Life specification that we drove at the media launch were covered in a leatherette upholstery and proved well-padded and comfortable in an 800km round trip between Joburg and Hoedspruit in Limpopo.
All new Transporter models are powered by 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel engines. Five out of six models have outputs of 125kW and 390Nm and are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. The range-topping 2.0TDI Kombi SWB Style gets 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard, with sportier touches.
The engine in the long-wheelbase panel van produces 81kW and 310Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
The larger dimensions create more luggage space behind the third row.
Picture: VOLKSWAGEN
The engine is smooth and quiet with selectable driving modes of Eco, Normal, Sport and Slippery. The rakish windscreen and door mirrors didn’t create audible wind noise, and the damping was excellent with no creaking noises from the panels or the rows of seats.
The panel van is sold with a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a three-year/60,000km service plan. The Crew Bus has a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a three-year/60,000km service plan. The passenger Kombi comes with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/60,000km maintenance plan.
Prices:
• Panel Van 2.0 TDI 4x2 panel van manual LWB: R770,000.
• Kombi 2.0 TDI Basic Auto SWB (8-seater): R1,081,700.
• Kombi 2.0 TDI 4x2 Commerce Auto SWB (8-seater): R1,055,200.
• Kombi 2.0 TDI 4x2 Life Auto SWB (8-seater): R1,116,845.
• Kombi 2.0 TDI 4x2 EDITION Auto SWB (8-seater): R1,167,400.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.