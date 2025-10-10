In Europe, the new Citroën C3 helped grow Stellantis sales by 8%.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellantissaid on Friday that its global vehicle shipments rose 13% year on year in the third quarter, led by new models and North American demand, in a sign of business recovery after several quarters of declining sales.
The French-Italian-US carmaker estimated it shipped a total of 1.3-million vehicles in the July-September period.
Final data on third-quarter shipments and revenues are due to be released on October 30. Stellantis’ brands include Jeep, Peugeot, Fiat, Opel and Ram.
North American shipments surged 35% to 403,000 vehicles, partly driven by the launch of the V8-powered Ram 1500 and a normalisation of inventory levels following last year’s production cuts, the company said in a statement.
This performance suggests that Stellantis, which since June has been led by new CEO Antonio Filosa, might be regaining momentum, and in particular in one of its most critical markets, after grappling with factors including excess inventories and model transitions that weighed on volumes in previous quarters.
In Europe, shipments rose 8% year on year to 534,000 vehicles, supported by the ramp-up of four new compact models — the Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda — which were not in production during the same period last year.
However, gains were partially offset by weaker demand for light commercial vehicles and lower volumes in some key European countries, Stellantis added.
Elsewhere, shipments fell 3% in South America to 252,000 vehicles. Stellantis said this was due to a high figure in the same period of last year, when the company recovered delayed shipments following a flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.
NEWS
Stellantis shows recovery after declining sales
Its global car shipments rose 13% in the third quarter, led by North American demand
Stellantis said on Friday that its global vehicle shipments rose 13% year on year in the third quarter, led by new models and North American demand, in a sign of business recovery after several quarters of declining sales.
The French-Italian-US carmaker estimated it shipped a total of 1.3-million vehicles in the July-September period.
Final data on third-quarter shipments and revenues are due to be released on October 30. Stellantis’ brands include Jeep, Peugeot, Fiat, Opel and Ram.
North American shipments surged 35% to 403,000 vehicles, partly driven by the launch of the V8-powered Ram 1500 and a normalisation of inventory levels following last year’s production cuts, the company said in a statement.
This performance suggests that Stellantis, which since June has been led by new CEO Antonio Filosa, might be regaining momentum, and in particular in one of its most critical markets, after grappling with factors including excess inventories and model transitions that weighed on volumes in previous quarters.
In Europe, shipments rose 8% year on year to 534,000 vehicles, supported by the ramp-up of four new compact models — the Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda — which were not in production during the same period last year.
However, gains were partially offset by weaker demand for light commercial vehicles and lower volumes in some key European countries, Stellantis added.
Elsewhere, shipments fell 3% in South America to 252,000 vehicles. Stellantis said this was due to a high figure in the same period of last year, when the company recovered delayed shipments following a flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.
Reuters
New Stellantis CEO makes big changes to executive team
Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie
Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 truck traffic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Opel Grandland is a stylish SUV that faces tough value battle
Global car giant Stellantis scales back on self-driving cars
Stellantis to debut Leapmotor’s EVs in SA this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.