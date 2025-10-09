Life / Motoring

RTMC urges drivers to renew licence discs before holiday rush

More than 3-million discs are set to expire by the end of the year

09 October 2025 - 09:37
by Motor News Reporter
The RTMC says it will send reminders to motorists registered on the online renewal platform. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
With the festive season fast approaching, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on motorists to renew their motor vehicle licence discs before finalising their travel arrangements.

“A total of 1,002,771 vehicle licence discs are set to expire at the end of October. A further 1,060,382 will expire in November, while 1,112,393 will expire in December,” the RTMC said this week.

The RTMC said it would send SMS and email reminders to all motorists who were registered on the online renewal platform.

Motorists can register on the platform at online.natis.gov.za and follow the steps to upload their details.

The RTMC says the online platform has proven to be popular with vehicle owners. 

“About 5-million vehicle licences have been renewed on this platform since its launch in 2022. An average of 7,908 daily renewals were processed on this platform in the past seven days.”

Clients from banks, including Capitec, First National Bank and Nedbank, have access to the platform through their banking apps.

The platform also allows motorists to pay their Aarto traffic fines, register vehicles and change ownership of a vehicle. The latter is targeted at car dealers who deal with bulk transactions and require a fast, secure platform to register vehicles.

A total of 120,230 change of ownership transactions were conducted on the platform from April to October 2025, with 78,239 registrations taking place in the same period. 

