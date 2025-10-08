Life / Motoring

Toyota explores use of drones to help off-road driving

It aims to boost situational awareness in places where it is unsafe to exit the vehicle

08 October 2025 - 09:52
by David Shepardson
Toyota said a drone above the treeline could capture videos used to orient the driver in rough terrain. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Toyota Motor said on Tuesday it was exploring the development of a small drone system primarily to support vehicle operations on unpaved roads and trails.

The Japanese carmaker said in a filing with the Federal Aviation Administration that the potential system aimed to boost situational awareness in places where it is unsafe to exit the vehicle.

“By providing the driver with views of the local environment, including potential hazards around and underneath the vehicle, drivers can plan safer routes and improve vehicle operations,” the Toyota letter said, saying most drone flights would occur close to the vehicle.

“At times, operators may fly a drone above the treeline to capture videos used to orientate themselves or capture the terrain.” In August, the US transportation department proposed new rules to speed deployment of drones beyond the visual line of sight of operators, a key change needed to advance commercial uses such as package deliveries.

Toyota submitted comments on the USDOT drone proposal citing its previously unreported ongoing project.

The company has not committed to implementing the drone system.

“Toyota is constantly working on new technologies in various fields; we do not have any product plans to announce at this time,” a spokesperson said.

USDOT said eliminating some requirements “will significantly expand the use-case for drone technologies in areas like manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking and the movement of products including life-saving medications.”

Reuters

Jetour brings rugged T1 and T2 SUVs to SA

The all-wheel drive SUVs arrive in October to bolster the Chinese brand’s local offering
Lifestyle
1 week ago

REVIEW: Can the electric G-Wagon keep its legendary status?

The G580 is the antithesis to a combustion-engined legacy that actually works, albeit silently
Life
3 weeks ago

Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in 9,000km

After four months of living with it, we discover there is more to Ford’s burly bakkie than raw power
Life
1 month ago
