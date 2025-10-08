subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Audi’s arrival in the large coupe SUV niche was a bit late, but not futile. The Q8 range espouses that which is relished by the targeted buyers, offering stylish looks, luxury and family functionality with different engines and frameless doors. 

We've tested the range-topping RSQ8, but can the model that's missing an “R” in its badge fulfil the need for speed at a budget?

At R2,675,500 the Audi SQ8 is priced R590,000 less than the RSQ8, channels a similar “deputy speedster” zeitgeist as the Porsche Cayenne GTS and a few others. It benefits from recent range-wide updates.

As a more mild-mannered option, in standard form the SQ8 looks more dignified with chrome decorations on the bumpers and a specific line of alloy wheels. The Black Edition treatment on the test car is a R35,000 option, and turns on the aggression by covering the shiny panels, including the model designation, single-frame grille, wheels and quad tail pipes with a black sheen.

The Audi SQ8 is available in a regular aesthetic or a Black Edition for a R35,000 premium. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Climb up into the cabin and it’s the same air of good build quality and glassy presentation as found in the rowdier RSQ8. It’s just as luxurious with well-shaped, burgundy leather-clad seats in the test car. The upholstery stitching is a different pattern from the RSQ8, though, with a lone “S” emblem embossed onto the front seat backrests. The motifs are also splashed on the ground as puddle lights on all doors.    

The standard luxuries available to the SQ8 are largely on par with the RSQ8 except for the rear sun blind and steering wheel heating, both optional. Head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, mobile phone mirroring and a powered tailgate form part of the standard features. If you have to ask where Audi has saved some money, it’s in the mechanical wares.

The cabin for four is well built and exudes an air of sporty luxury and digitalisation. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The SQ8 is powered by the same 4.0l biturbo V8 engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system as the RSQ8 but with outputs of 373kW and 770Nm, representing deficits of 98kW and 80Nm. Less doesn't mean slow, and the SQ8 is claimed to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds (vs 3.6 secs for the RSQ8) and reach a top speed of 250km/h — fast enough for most tastes.

It’s a refined motor with entertaining exhaust pops and bangs, and the meaty torque means it cruises effortlessly and spears forward with ease. The dampers, too, provide an extraordinarily lush driving quality.

In Sport mode the air suspension lowers and the throttle inputs are sharpened. Unlike the halo model, the S Q8 suspension isn’t tuned for track usage. It's a halfway between everyday comfort and sports driving.

The SQ8 is identified from the rear by a quartet of bazooka-sized exhausts. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Fuel consumption can average below 10l/100km with driving restraint but shoots past the 20l mark when its muscles are flexed. It’s also rated to tow a braked 3,500kg trailer, the sort of versatility that should be attractive to a wide range of buyers. 

The Audi SQ8 is a likeable package that looks fabulous in the tester's Chili Red metallic paint. The other available colours are also eye-catching, and everything fitted in the car worked flawlessly. 

It’s sold with a one-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

Audi SQ 8 vs rivals

Porsche Cayenne GTS, 368kW/660Nm — R2,572,000

Audi SQ8 Black Edition, 373kW/770Nm — R2,675,500 

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe 4Matic+, 335kW/560Nm — R2,581,243

Lexus LX 500d F Sport, 225kW/700Nm — R2,608,700

Range Rover Sport D350 Autobiography, 258kW/700Nm — R2,617,100

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Performance, 380kW/910Nm — R2,650,000

mpyanep@businesslive.co.za

