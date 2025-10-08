Life / Motoring

Record-breaking JAC T9 Hunter becomes permanent model

The Chinese double cab set a 24-hour endurance record in April

08 October 2025 - 19:49
by Motor News Reporter
The T9 Hunter delivers over 15% more performance than other variants. Picture: SUPPLIED
The JAC T9 Hunter was originally a special-edition model built by the Chinese marque to commemorate the bakkie’s record-breaking 24-hour endurance run at Pretoria West’s Gerotek test facility in April.

In case you need a quick recap, it covered 4,084km at an average speed of 170.1km/h — a feat that surpassed a 15-year-old commercial vehicle record set by the Isuzu KB300 TDi in 2010, which managed 4,063km at 169.3km/h.

Limited to 24 units, the celebratory T9 Hunter proved such a sales success that JAC has decided to make it a permanent fixture in its model line-up.

It has now been included as a permanent model in the JAC T9 line-up. 

Based on the T9 Super Lux and available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, this flagship model stands out with a more powerful version of the 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 144kW and 487Nm of torque. The motor is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and offers a maximum braked towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

Customers can also look forward to Artav nudge and styling bars, a tow bar and a tonneau cover, while the cabin features branded headrests and heavy-duty carpets. Available paint colours include Star Grey, Grey, Silver, White, Black, Red, Yellow and Blue.

The T9 Hunter 4x2 retails for R629,900, while the 4x4 version is priced at R689,900. Both include a five-year/200,000km warranty, a five-year/100,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km 24-hour roadside assistance.

REVIEW: Entry-level VW Amarok double cab

For less than R700,000, the bakkie mixes business and pleasure in a practical package
