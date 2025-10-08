MOTORSPORT
Porsche to quit racing in Le Mans 24 Hours from 2026
Porsche Penske Motorsport will focus on the US-based IMSA series, which it leads
08 October 2025 - 10:59
From 2026 there will be no Porsche competing for the overall win in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.
Porsche Penske Motorsport has announced it will quit the World Endurance Championship (WEC) at the end of this season, but will continue racing its factory 963 Hypercar prototype in the US-based IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.