Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Injured Marc Marquez to miss two MotoGP rounds

The newly-crowned champion could still compete in Portugal and Valencia

07 October 2025 - 11:08
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Marquez ahead of Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP. Picture: REUTERS
Marquez ahead of Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP. Picture: REUTERS

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss the next two rounds of the season in Australia and Malaysia after suffering a fracture and ligament injury to his right shoulder in a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix, Ducati said.

Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi collided with the rear of Marquez's Ducati on Sunday and the pair both hurtled into the gravel at high speed, with Marquez appearing to be in significant discomfort after tumbling head over heels.

Marquez, who won his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix last month, was hunched over on the side of the track for a couple of minutes before staggering to his feet and lurching away while clutching his shoulder.

The injury was on the shoulder of the arm Marquez had fractured in the 2020 July season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, an incident which ruled him out for an extended period and required several surgeries.

In a statement on Monday, Ducati said Marquez had “suffered a fracture at the base of the coracoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder.

“Clinical examination and radiological assessment have ruled out any connection with previous injuries and have also confirmed the absence of significant bone displacement.”

Marquez could still compete at Grands Prix in Portugal (November 9) and Valencia (November 16), but he stressed that he would not rush his recovery.

“My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors' recommendations,” the Spaniard added.

“Both my personal and the team's main goals have been achieved, so now the priority is to recover properly and return at 100%.”

Reuters

Rookie Aldeguer wins Indonesia MotoGP as Marquez injured

SA's Brad Binder finished fourth after starting 15th
Life
1 day ago

Senna’s legacy sealed in Automotive Hall of Fame, three decades on

Induction ceremony hails Brazilian legend’s extraordinary contributions to motorsport and influence on automotive innovation and crash safety
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Marc Marquez scores one of MotoGP’s greatest comebacks

Six years of crashes, broken bones and doubts have passed since the Spaniard last won the title
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Chinese car firms commit to full-scale ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Gauteng clamps down on unroadworthy taxis and ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BIG READ: Tender comrades — how Malema bankrolled ...
Life / Books
5.
Chery looks at plant-sharing deals in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Entries open for Simola Hillclimb 2026

Life / Motoring

Self-driving cars back on track after slapstick racing debut

Life / Motoring

WATCH | Yangwang U9X sets 496.22km/h car speed record

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.