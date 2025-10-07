The stolen cars were mostly Range Rover, Lexus and Toyota models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italian, Spanish and Belgian police have dismantled an East European criminal network accused of stealing luxury cars and smuggling them to Dubai for resale, Italian and EU authorities said on Tuesday.
The gang scoped out the cars in holiday resorts such as Forte dei Marmi and Cortina in Italy and Marbella in Spain. The vehicles were fitted with tracking devices, allowing thieves to strike later, Italy’s Carabinieri police said in a statement.
The cars — mostly Range Rover, Lexus and Toyota models — were then driven to Belgium, where chassis numbers were altered and fake or cloned number plates were added, before shipping from the port of Antwerp, they added.
Officers seized four stolen cars, kits to clone car keys, jammers and other equipment used to open cars, neutralise their alarm and GPS systems, and dismantle security transponders to prevent further tracking of the stolen vehicles.
Eurojust and Europol, the EU’s justice and police co-operation agencies, helped with the investigations into the thefts of more than 100 high-end vehicles, collectively worth at least €3m (R60m), since early 2024.
Tuesday’s sting targeted 24 suspects, mostly from Moldova but also Russia, Romania and Ukraine, with six of them detained and three put under house arrest, the Carabinieri, who led the investigations, said.
NEWS
European police smash car-theft ring smuggling luxury vehicles to Dubai
Gang targeted high-end cars in Italian and Spanish resorts, using trackers to steal and ship them for resale
Italian, Spanish and Belgian police have dismantled an East European criminal network accused of stealing luxury cars and smuggling them to Dubai for resale, Italian and EU authorities said on Tuesday.
The gang scoped out the cars in holiday resorts such as Forte dei Marmi and Cortina in Italy and Marbella in Spain. The vehicles were fitted with tracking devices, allowing thieves to strike later, Italy’s Carabinieri police said in a statement.
The cars — mostly Range Rover, Lexus and Toyota models — were then driven to Belgium, where chassis numbers were altered and fake or cloned number plates were added, before shipping from the port of Antwerp, they added.
Officers seized four stolen cars, kits to clone car keys, jammers and other equipment used to open cars, neutralise their alarm and GPS systems, and dismantle security transponders to prevent further tracking of the stolen vehicles.
Eurojust and Europol, the EU’s justice and police co-operation agencies, helped with the investigations into the thefts of more than 100 high-end vehicles, collectively worth at least €3m (R60m), since early 2024.
Tuesday’s sting targeted 24 suspects, mostly from Moldova but also Russia, Romania and Ukraine, with six of them detained and three put under house arrest, the Carabinieri, who led the investigations, said.
Reuters
Kredo Mobility launches service to check for previously written-off cars
Almost 470 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic swoop
Gauteng launches new ‘tamper-proof’ number plates
REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
XC90 facelift keeps Volvo’s flagship SUV feeling fresh
Tesla teases lower-cost Model Y to help stimulate sales
Injured Marc Marquez to miss two MotoGP rounds
Historic moment as Foton SA rolls out first locally built bakkie
Aston Martin warns of annual loss amid slowing demand and US tariffs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.