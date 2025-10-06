Dacia launches tiny Hipster to take on low-cost Chinese EVs

The 3m long Hipster Concept is inspired by tiny Japanese Kei Cars.
Renault's low-cost brand Dacia on Monday unveiled a prototype electric minicar that could cost less than €15,000 (R300,000), potentially providing a competitive alternative to low-cost Chinese electric vehicles.
The Hipster Concept, which could go into production if the EU agrees to create a new small car category, is tiny, only 3m long and weighing less than 800kg. The shortest car on the market in Europe today, Leapmotor's T03 city car, is 62cm longer.
The Hipster is “a concept of Dacia's bold vision for local, affordable and everyday mobility”, said Dacia’s CEO Katrin Adt, who recently moved from Mercedes-Benz. “If the opportunity to mass produce it arises, we are ready.”
The boxy three-door Hipster’s maximum speed would be about 90km/h and it would have a range of 150km. According to data from Dacia, the average car travels under 40km daily at an average speed of 56km/h.
Dacia has also simplified the Hipster to slash costs: it has canvas seats, a bare minimum of electronics, manual windows and straps to open the doors instead of handles. It could come in one colour, like the grey-blue of the prototype.
Renault and Stellantis have spearheaded a campaign for a new EU small car category — inspired by the Japanese Kei Cars — that would come with fewer mandatory features than large cars, particularly in terms of safety.
Proponents argue that an urban or suburban car can do without many of these features while remaining safe, and that this is the only way to hugely cut weight and price.
Dacia estimated the average new car price rose 63% between 2001 and 2020, and that European buyers needed more affordable models. But a new small car category, on which talks are under way, would probably come with conditions.
“The regulations will also surely require the vehicle to be produced in Europe,” said David Durand, design director of the Dacia brand. “We also need to develop the industrial model that goes with it.”
