The Valhalla hypercar will start deliveries in the fourth quarter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luxury carmaker Aston Martinon Monday warned of a deepening annual loss due to weaker than expected demand in North America and Asia Pacific and the impact of US tariffs, sending shares11% lower.
The company said that its annual loss will now exceed £110m, marking a sharp deterioration from July, when Aston Martin first warned that tariffs had been “extremely disruptive” and forecast adjusted operating profit would roughly break even this year compared with earlier expectations of positive earnings.
The British carmaker said it was operating in a challenging environment, citing the US tariff quota system, changes to ultra-luxury car taxes in China, and the growing risk of supply pressures following a cyberincident at larger UK peer Jaguar Land Rover.
Aston Martin now expects 2025 volumes to fall by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage and is cutting its capital spending plans, adding it no longer expects positive free cash flow generation in the second half of this year.
The quota-based US tariff system Britain agreed with Washington has complicated financial planning, Aston Martin said, adding that it is seeking UK government support to protect small-volume manufacturers.
Aston Martin now expects the full-year adjusted operating loss to be bigger than the lower end of the market consensus of a £110m loss, according to estimates compiled by the company.
Aston Martin delivered around 1,430 wholesale units in the third quarter, below its guidance of being broadly similar to the prior year’s 1,641 units.
The company also said deliveries of its Valhalla hypercar would start in the fourth quarter with around 150 units, behind prior expectations due to a timing delay linked to vehicle engineering and seeking regulatory approvals, though it expects a smooth delivery profile in 2026.
NEWS
Aston Martin warns of annual loss amid slowing demand and US tariffs
British luxury carmaker turns to UK government for support as economic headwinds drive shares down 11%
Reuters
