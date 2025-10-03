NEWS
September sales: SA’s most popular cars and bakkies
New-vehicle sales surge past 50,000 units for third month running
03 October 2025 - 11:27
New-vehicle sales shot the lights out last month, achieving the highest total since September 2015 as the market continued to experience robust demand.
September was the highest-selling month so far this year. It was also the third consecutive month of volumes above 50,000 units and marked 12 consecutive months of growth for the new-vehicle market...
