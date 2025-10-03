NEWS
Gauteng clamps down on unroadworthy taxis and unlicensed drivers
More than 60 taxis were impounded in week-long blitz to improve commuter safety
03 October 2025 - 12:13
Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) intensifies its enforcement drive.
Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that between September 22 and 28, the GTI removed 62 unroadworthy minibus taxis from the province’s roads during an operation aimed at restoring order and improving commuter safety...
