The cabin centrepiece is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey the dog.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce has completed a special commission called the Spectre Bailey as a tribute to the clients’ dog.
The one-off Spectre electric coupé is personalised with artistic canine touches inspired by Bailey, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix owned by a long-standing Rolls-Royce client couple in the US.
It is the latest creation from the British luxury brand’s Bespoke division, which ensures that one-percenters can own a multimillion-rand Rolls-Royce that looks different from their neighbour’s one.
“One of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client’s world and the unique story behind their vision,” said Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
“This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms that inspiration can come from anywhere.”
The exterior has an iridescent two-tone finish with Crystal Fusion over Beautiful Bailey, a hue inspired by the fur on Bailey’s ear. Picture: SUPPLIED
The exterior has an iridescent two-tone finish with Crystal Fusion over Beautiful Bailey, a hue inspired by the fur on Bailey’s ear. The shoulder coachline features an exact reproduction of Bailey’s paw print, hand-painted in Rose Gold to match the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.
The interior is in Moccasin and Crème Light leather complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, reminiscent of Bailey’s fur colour.
The cabin has motifs of Bailey’s paw print.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin centrepiece is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey, positioned on the waterfall between the rear seats. The intricate composition took more than four months to complete and comprises more than 180 pieces of veneer.
The passenger-side dashboard and door sill treadplates have motifs of Bailey’s paw print.
LUXURY CARS
Is Rolls-Royce’s latest commission canine kitsch or doggone cool?
The one-off Spectre electric coupé is personalised with artistic canine touches as a tribute to the clients’ dog
Rolls-Royce has completed a special commission called the Spectre Bailey as a tribute to the clients’ dog.
The one-off Spectre electric coupé is personalised with artistic canine touches inspired by Bailey, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix owned by a long-standing Rolls-Royce client couple in the US.
It is the latest creation from the British luxury brand’s Bespoke division, which ensures that one-percenters can own a multimillion-rand Rolls-Royce that looks different from their neighbour’s one.
“One of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client’s world and the unique story behind their vision,” said Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
“This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms that inspiration can come from anywhere.”
The exterior has an iridescent two-tone finish with Crystal Fusion over Beautiful Bailey, a hue inspired by the fur on Bailey’s ear. The shoulder coachline features an exact reproduction of Bailey’s paw print, hand-painted in Rose Gold to match the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.
The interior is in Moccasin and Crème Light leather complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, reminiscent of Bailey’s fur colour.
The cabin centrepiece is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey, positioned on the waterfall between the rear seats. The intricate composition took more than four months to complete and comprises more than 180 pieces of veneer.
The passenger-side dashboard and door sill treadplates have motifs of Bailey’s paw print.
Canine kitsch or doggone cool? You decide.
Space-themed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos revealed
GALLERY: Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Rare, convertible Batur with ‘one plus one’ cockpit revealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Lamborghini unveils ultra-rare Fenomeno
Mercedes unveils ultra exclusive Maybach S-Class V12 Edition
Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.