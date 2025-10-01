More powerful Audi S3 range now on sale in SA

The latest Audi S3 sedan and Sportback arrive with a more powerful engine and other performance tricks. Picture: SUPPLIED
The MY25 Audi S3 Sportback and sedan range is now on sale in SA. The mid-tier range luxury and performance duo joins the updated A3 and RS 3 ranges with sharpened styling and handling prowess. A more powerful engine is also thrown in.
Aesthetically, in front it is identified via new matrix LED headlights, the flatter and wider hexagonal grille, angular side air intakes and a front spoiler with two vertical struts. The rear bumper is redesigned too, with glossy apron above the diffuser and vertical side reflectors and four tailpipes. It’s optionally upgraded to a performance exhaust system with titanium silencers with more resonant and voluminous sound.
The latest S3 range is equipped with the 2.0l TFSI engine with output increased to 245kW and 420Nm. This equates to 32kW and 20Nm more than the previous model. It’s paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with sharper shift speeds and feeding the standard fitment quattro all-wheel drive system. Performance is rated with a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds and a 250km/h top speed.
New performance enhancers include a variable torque splitter for increased agility and stability. The new feature it shares with the RS 3 is activated through the new Dynamic plus mode, which prioritises torque to the outer rear wheel, generating a controlled oversteer effect. The engine and transmission mapping is sharpened further in this setting, while the idle speed is raised for improved off-the-line acceleration.
The standard fitment S sport suspension lowers the car by 15mm and benefits from stiffer wishbone bearings and new pivot bearings for increased negative wheel camber, improved steering responses and lateral cornering grip. A new generation of Electronic Stabilisation Control with wheel-selective torque control marshals the performance.
Standard cabin luxuries include leather upholstery and a Sonos music system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The larger and thicker ventilated brake disks with red brake calipers measure 357mm in diameter and 4mm thicker than before give improved stopping power. The new Audi S3 is fitted as standard with 19-inch wheels in three design options. New metallic paint finishes include District green, Ascari blue, Progressive red and polar matt Daytona Grey.
Standard equipment inside the cabin with enhancements of a redesigned gear shifter, stainless steel pedals and flat-bottomed leather steering wheel include a 10.1-inch touch display screen and Audi virtual cockpit, inductive charging, four USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof.
Park assist, side assist, Sonos music system, and leather-upholstered sport seats are also standard, and owners can also select up to four daytime running light signatures. Optional features include MMI navigation plus, head-up display and access to the in-car app store.
The new Audi S3 can be optionally fitted with a sport exhaust system. Picture: SUPPLIED
In typical Audi fashion, packages have been created for easier specification. The Comfort Package Pro brings electrically adjustable heated mirrors and front seats with memory.
The Climate Control Package comes with three-zone automatic air conditioning and heated front seats, while the Infotainment Package Pro prioritises the Audi virtual cockpit plus, heads-up display, MMI navigation and Audi connect functionality.
The new S3 range is sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.
Pricing
Audi S3 Sportback TFSI 245kW quattro S tronic: R1,091,100
Audi S3 Sedan TFSI 245kW quattro S tronic: R1,106,100
